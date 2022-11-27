Read full article on original website
Avalanche Warning issued for Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains THE FOREST SERVICE UTAH AVALANCHE CENTER IN SALT LAKE CITY HAS ISSUED A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 300 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON TO 600 AM MST SATURDAY * WHAT...Widespread avalanche activity is expected and the avalanche danger will be HIGH. * WHERE...For the mountains of northern Utah including the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and Western Uinta Range. * WHEN...From 300 PM MST this afternoon to 600 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...A rapid load of heavy snow combined with very strong winds and preexisting weakness in the snowpack will create very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Backcountry travelers should consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information. This Warning does not apply to ski areas where avalanche hazard reduction measures are performed.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Salt River and Wyoming Ranges by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Salt River and Wyoming Ranges WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Salt River and Wyoming Ranges. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility.
Avalanche Warning issued for Bear River Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 14:34:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-03 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Bear River Range The Forest Service Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City has ISSUED an AVALANCHE WARNING which is in effect from 3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Saturday * WHAT...Avalanche warning. The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...Bear River Range in southeast Idaho. * WHEN...3 PM Thursday until 6 AM Saturday. * IMPACTS...A rapid load of heavy snow combined with very strong winds and preexisting weaknesses in the snowpack will create very dangerous avalanche conditions. Both human triggered and natural avalanches are likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Backcountry travelers should stay off of, and out from underneath, slopes steeper than 30 degrees. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests. Choose conservative terrain. Consult www.utahavalanchecenter.org or call 1-888-999-4019 for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Star Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:48:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Star Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Star Valley. * WHEN...Until noon MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Some drifting is possible. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening and morning commutes.
