ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Watch Matty Healy Yell At Security In Autotune Without Stopping Song

By Katrina Nattress
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eri6i_0jPGKmGn00
Photo: Getty Images Europe

It's not uncommon for bands to stop a show and ask security to help a fan in need , but it's a whole other story when the band manages to get the message across without even stopping the song. During a recent show in Phoenix, The 1975 's Matty Healy noticed someone in the crowd had fallen during their performance of "I Like America & America Likes Me." The A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships track famously features autotune and almost a spoken-word sort of delivery, so instead of halting the show, Healy kept on the autotune and addressed the situation in the song's melody.

“Someone’s fallen down over there, go and f**king sort them out," he told security. "Stop standing there like a bunch of d**kheads.” A fan caught it all on film and shared the incident on TikTok, which you can watch below.

Warning: Explicit Language

This isn't the first memorable thing Healy's done during the band's North American tour. Earlier this month, he pulled a bizarre stunt and ate a raw piece of steak onstage . The 1975 recently released their fourth studio album Being Funny in a Foreign Language and continue their North American tour through mid-December, so there's plenty of time for more viral Matty Healy videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s Mesh Bodysuit in Her New Music Video Has the Internet Going Wild

Carrie Underwood is one of the most beloved names in country, not only for her music and perfectly broad-ranged vocals, but also for her heightened sense of style. With the release of her brand new music video “Hate My Heart,” the award-winning country megastar pushed her fashion sense to the extreme, donning a mesh-paneled bodysuit and short denim shorts that have the internet going absolutely wild. Check out Carrie’s latest jaw-dropping look in the preview for the “Hate My Heart” video below.
Popculture

Nik Turner, '70s Rock Legend, Dead at 82

Nik Turner, a multi-instrumentalist and member of space rock pioneers Hawkwind, died at 82. Tuner died on Nov. 10 according to his family in an announcement on his Facebook page. "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Nik Turner – The Mighty Thunder Rider, who passed away peacefully...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed for cooking photos: ‘I honestly had to keep looking’

Having been given back the use of her personal Twitter account under the new Elon Musk regime, extremist Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is being ridiculed over a round of culinary social media posts.First up was an Instagram post of the congresswoman with a decidedly pale Thanksgiving turkey, which promptly set her Twitter critics to work. “This turkey is so white and unseasoned that it tried to overthrow the government,” wrote one.Then at the weekend came a grisly tweet showing what appeared to be a roasted or barbecued animal leg, accompanied by a message from the congresswoman extolling her...
GEORGIA STATE
HipHopDX.com

Ludacris Proves He’s Still Got It, Drops Crazy Freestyle Over ‘Billie Eilish’ Beat

Ludacris has been focused on TV and film in recent years, but his recent freestyle over Armani White‘s “Billie Eilish” beat proves he hasn’t missed a step. Alongside a clip posted to his Instagram on Tuesday (November 22), Luda included a caption stating that the verse was merely a “friendly reminder,” and that an official remix would be coming soon.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most Overrated Bands Of The 1960s

The Eagles in the ’70s. Nirvana in the early ’90s. The Smiths in the ’80s. What unites all of these storied musical artists? The fact that, for whatever reason, their reputation far outstrips their actual musical talent, making them some of the most overrated bands of their day. And while I’d love to make you angry by talking about every one of those bands, today we’re going to be going back just a little further back in time.
The Independent

Paralysed actor back in the gym after rare disorder attacked his nerves

A man who became paralysed when a rare immune disorder attacked his nervous system is sharing his recovery journey.Cody Hively, 27, was unable to breathe unaided and was only able to nod his head slightly after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.After spending three months on a drip, this footage shows the actor re-learning how to use his muscles again.Now, he’s back lifting weights and cycling.“It was really disturbing. I was a prisoner to my own body,” he said, but he “never lost hope.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Down’s syndrome campaigner gives statement after losing abortion law appealEmma Raducanu receives MBE after meeting King at Windsor CastleLondon museum repatriates looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria
SFGate

YouTube Reveals Top 10 U.S. Songs Streamed in 2022

Disney’s “Encanto” has conjured more musical magic — notching two spots on YouTube’s Top 10 Songs list in the U.S. for 2022. Breakout hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” performed by the “Encanto” cast, took the No. 1 spot overall on the YouTube year-end ranking. The animated movie’s “Surface Pressure,” performed by Jessica Darrow, landed at No. 3.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

190K+
Followers
22K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy