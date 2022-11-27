ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Coach Leaves Team Immediately Following World Cup Elimination

Mexico's Tata Martino didn't waste any time leaving the pitch following his team's elimination from the World Cup on Wednesday. Mexico was able to capture a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia in their final group stage match, however, it wasn't enough to reach the knockout round due to Poland's goal differential.
NBC San Diego

Here is a List of the Countries Eliminated from the 2022 World Cup

All 32 teams participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup knew one truth entering Qatar: After 13 days of Group play competition only 16 teams would remain in the field. It's a painful yet fair truth. Two teams from each of the eight groups must go home and the bracket whittled down before the tournament can go on.
NBC San Diego

Canelo Álvarez Apologizes to Lionel Messi for ‘Out of Place' Comments

Canelo Álvarez has apologized to Lionel Messi following a situation that went viral in Argentina’s locker room after its win against Mexico on Saturday. After Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 in a pivotal Group C matchup, Messi was seen in the Argentine locker room taking off his cleats that simultaneously moved a Mexican national team jersey on the floor with his foot.
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket so far: FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule, group standings, printable wall chart, match dates, gr

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is here. Qatar and Ecuador kicked off the tournament and you can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. Thirty-two teams will combine to play 64 games over the 28 days of the tournament. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
NBC San Diego

Japan Beats Spain to Win Group For First Time, Both Teams Advance

Another comeback victory led to history for the Samurai Blue. Japan rallied for two goals in a three-minute span against Spain in a 2-1 victory as the nation won its group for the first time in World Cup history. Japan, which also erased a one-goal deficit in a 2-1 win over Germany, topped Group E with six points.
NBC San Diego

Serbia Looks to Upset Switzerland to Reach Round of 16: Here's How to Watch, Stream

The group stages are coming to a close and it’s time to see what Serbia and Switzerland are made of. So far, the two clubs have experienced quite the trek in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with only one win clinched for the two teams combined. Sitting in second place in the Group G standings is Switzerland, which has one win and one loss. Following them is Serbia, which sits in fourth place having tied and lost a game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy