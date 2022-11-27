ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KQED

Homes for All: Richmond's 1950s Attempt at Integrated Housing

Read the transcript here. You would be hard-pressed to get lost in Parchester Village, a small neighborhood in North Richmond. There's a big loop road encircling the neighborhood of some 400 homes — many of which feature the original flat-top roof design. "The idea [for Parchester Village] was spearheaded...
RICHMOND, CA
davisvanguard.org

Progressive Group Touts Big Election Wins for Working Class, Immigrant, Black and Brown Oaklanders – from District Attorney and Mayor to Ballot Measures

OAKLAND, CA – Progressive, community-led Oakland Rising Action applauded a successful election season for Black, Brown and Immigrant Oaklanders, noting it held “conversations” with about 6,000 “infrequent and new” Oakland voters, reached 60,000 other Oakland households by mail and 6,815 views online. The result was,...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lafayette Gun Owners Required to Keep Firearms Locked Up

The Lafayette City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night requiring city gun owners to keep firearms in a locked container or use a safety lock. The council will make it official at the next council meeting with a second reading of the new ordinance, likely as part of the council consent calendar.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Whites only' and 'Blacks only' tagged in Alameda High restroom

ALAMEDA, Calif. - Alameda High School was tagged with several racist markings before the Thanksgiving break, according to school officials. The N-word was scratched into a stairwell wall and a restroom, a swastika was tagged in a restroom, and "whites only" and "blacks only" were written on the mirrors above two sinks in the same restroom, according to Principal Robert Ithurburn in a newsletter sent to parents on Nov. 18.
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Supervisors approve controversial senior development near Walnut Creek

CONTRA COSTA, Calif. (BCN) — After hearing from at least 50 speakers including two callers on other continents spanning about six hours, the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the Spieker Senior Development residential care facility in unincorporated Walnut Creek. Spieker will build 354 housing units within 30 single-story buildings, an […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
FOX40

Flipped big rig near Fairfield delays Amtrak trains

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A semi-truck and trailer that are flipped over are blocking railroad tracks east of Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Fire Department. Fire units are responding to the intersection of Vanden Road and Canon Road. The intersection is closed and drivers are being asked to avoid the area. No injuries are being […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
oaklandside.org

Fast food franchises have a tight grip on Eastmont. The city wants to change that

At the start of the pandemic, the Black Cultural Zone, a community development group, struck a deal with the city of Oakland to transform a vacant city-owned lot at Foothill Boulevard and 73rd Avenue into an outdoor community space. It became “Liberation Park,” which hosts weekly farmers markets, a rollerskating rink, and more.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Images show SUV crash into back of box truck in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to an accident in which a black SUV crashed into the back of a box truck Wednesday afternoon, Richmond firefighters announced in a Facebook post. The SUV crashed into the truck just before 3 p.m. near McBryde Avenue and 30th Street. The crash sparked a small fire that was […]
RICHMOND, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Secures $2.3 Million Settlement Against Contra Costa County Facility Resolving Allegations of Patient Abuse and Neglect

November 30, 2022 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Tuesday secured a settlement against a Contra Costa County skilled nursing facility resolving allegations of understaffing and patient abuse and neglect. Today’s settlement resolves claims that for five years, San Miguel Villa subjected its patients to poor care due to understaffing and effectively rendered a number of its services useless. Today’s settlement amounts to a total of $2.3 million, with California receiving $1.2 million.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo to pay $300,000 to Stanford grad tackled while recording police

The city of Vallejo has agreed to pay $300,000 to a man who was tackled by a police officer that he had recorded making a traffic stop. Adrian Burrell, a Stanford graduate, filmmaker and U.S. Marine veteran, had filed an excessive force lawsuit against the city's police department after being brought to the ground by officer David McLaughlin in 2019.
VALLEJO, CA

