World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas talks influence of USMNT's low-scoring matches, Matt Turner's rise
Alexi Lalas talked to Fox News Digital about the U.S. men's soccer team's scoring, Matt Turner's defense and offered a prediction for their match against the Netherlands.
Germany’s soul-searching begins after another World Cup flop
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup, another flop. Former soccer power Germany is facing another round of soul-searching after going out of the sport’s most important tournament at the first stage for the second time in a row. Germany’s players spoke afterward of good performances and...
WTOP
Belgium out of World Cup as Croatia advances with 0-0 draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — The ball reached Romelu Lukaku right in front of goal with seconds remaining. Score, and he’d send Belgium into the round of 16 of the World Cup. Belgium and its aging generation of players were eliminated from the tournament Thursday after a 0-0 draw with Croatia, which advanced as the second-place team in Group F behind Morocco.
WTOP
Saudi Arabia exits World Cup with newfound confidence
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — From a generational-defining win over Lionel Messi and Argentina to the recent reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could soon be on his way to play soccer in the kingdom, Saudi Arabia has caused a sensation at the World Cup. The Green Falcons have nothing to be...
WTOP
Switzerland, Serbia meet for spot in last 16 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — When Serbia plays Switzerland at the World Cup on Friday, it will be a head-to-head elimination match to get into the knockout round. The European rivals will meet at Stadium 974 looking to advance alongside Group G leader Brazil. Serbia coach Dragan Stojković said Thursday...
WTOP
Belgium coach Martinez leaving team after World Cup exit
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Roberto Martinez is leaving as coach of Belgium’s national team following Thursday’s World Cup exit. “That was my last game for the national team,” the Spaniard said after a 0-0 draw with Croatia led to the team’s elimination from the tournament in Qatar.
WTOP
Germany 4, Costa Rica 2
First Half_1, Germany, Gnabry, (Raum), 10th minute. Second Half_2, Costa Rica, Tejeda, 58th; 3, Costa Rica, Neuer, 70th; 4, Germany, Havertz, (Fullkrug), 73rd; 5, Germany, Havertz, (Gnabry), 85th; 6, Germany, Fullkrug, (Sane), 89th+1. Goalies_Germany, Manuel Neuer, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp; Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Esteban Alvarado, Patrick Sequeira. Yellow...
WTOP
Lawrence leads South African Open after 8-under 64
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Thriston Lawrence shot an 8-under 64 to match the course record he set last year and took a one-stroke lead at the South African Open Championship on Thursday. The 25-year-old South African made nine birdies and one bogey at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate....
WTOP
Japan 2, Spain 1
Japan 0 2 — 2 First Half_1, Spain, Morata, (Azpilicueta), 11th minute. Second Half_2, Japan, Doan, (Ito), 48th; 3, Japan, Tanaka, (Mitoma), 51st. Goalies_Spain, Unai Simon, David Raya, Robert Sanchez; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Itakura, Japan, 39th; Taniguchi, Japan, 44th; Yoshida, Japan, 45th. Referee_Victor Gomes....
WTOP
Sports on TV for Friday, December 2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S) CBSSN — Conference USA Championship: North Texas at UTSA. FOX — Pac-12 Championship: Utah vs. Southern Cal, Las Vegas. BTN — Minnesota at Michigan St. COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN’S) 4 p.m. BTN — Ohio St. at Minn. Duluth. COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
