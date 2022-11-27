Ceremony held for woman promoted to Lt. Colonel after serving in Army for 28 years

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct that Johnson graduated from Loris High School.

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — Major Mary Johnson, of Longs, was officially promoted to the United States Army rank of Lt. Colonel during a ceremony Saturday morning.

The ceremony happened at Freemont Baptist Church in Longs. Johnson was joined by loving family members.

Johnson is a graduate of Loris High School. She went on to study at South Carolina State University in the spring of 1994. Later that year, she joined the Army Reserves.

“I owe this to my late parents who taught me integrity, treating everyone with dignity and respect, and doing everything in the spirit of excellence,” Johnson told News13. “Although they are not here, I carry them in my spirit and remember my upbringing.”

Johnson began basic training in the fall of 1994.

She served the country for 28 years.

