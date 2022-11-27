Read full article on original website
Prosecutor: Donald Trump knew about exec's tax fraud scheme
A prosecutor says Donald Trump "knew exactly what was going on" with top Trump Organization executives who schemed for years to dodge taxes on company-paid perks
Republicans delete tweet that appears to support Kanye West after he praises Nazis
Leading Republicans in the US Congress have deleted a tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, a rapper formerly known as Kanye West, after he praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazis. Since October a Twitter account run by Republicans on the House of Representatives’ judiciary committee has contained a cryptic...
On the Money — Senate blocks rail strike, rejects sick leave
The Senate voted to implement a contract between rail workers and railroads, putting an end to the strike threat for good. We’ll also look at why regulators couldn’t stop FTX and falling mortgage rates. 🎥 But first, some light-hearted news at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Sesame...
White House state dinner draws names from fashion, biz, pols
President Joe Biden's first White House state dinner is drawing some big names from the worlds of entertainment, politics, business and fashion to celebrate French President Emmanuel Macron
Media treats fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried with kid gloves because he was a Dem darling
People often talk about “cancel culture.” The way in which people are “canceled” from public life for the tiniest error of judgement or the most minute misstep. So it is interesting to discover what you can do and still not get canceled. Having studied the matter I have come to the conclusion that the best way to not get canceled is to steal billions of dollars and run off with it. That’ll do the trick. That is what Sam Bankman-Fried has done. The slovenly crypto-fraudster was exposed weeks ago. His business was not simply badly handled or the victim of unfortunate circumstances....
