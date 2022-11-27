Read full article on original website
Tyson Fury: I Think Wilder’s A Piece Of Sh!t As A Person; I Hope Ruiz Knocks Him Out Cold!
Tyson Fury figures a fourth fight with Deontay Wilder would sell well in England, where the unbeaten WBC heavyweight champion is a bigger star than ever in his home country. More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for Fury’s unforeseen third fight against British rival Dereck Chisora on Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Wilder’s pulverizing power, in addition to their intense dislike for one another, would make Fury-Wilder IV more marketable than many other fights that could be made for Fury in his homeland.
Referee Carlos Padilla Admits He Helped Pacquiao Win Fight in 2000; Opponent, Family of Ref Respond
Manny Pacquiao is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century, but before the Filipino hero reached global superstardom, he apparently benefited, on one occasion, from a referee’s unseemly assist. In an explosive account, Filipino referee Carlos Padilla admitted that he helped Pacquiao multiple times during his October...
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Hearn Setting Down Joshua Return For Late March, Open To Make Wilder Fight
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says the British star is being lined up for a ring return in late March. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back to back decision losses to unified world champion Oleksandr Usyk. "At the moment, AJ’s plans are...
Jean Pascal-Michael Eifert IBF Title Eliminator Set For Feb. 9 In Laval, Canada
A true homecoming is in store for Jean Pascal. BoxingScene.com has learned that the IBF light heavyweight title eliminator between Quebec’s Pascal and Germany’s Michael Eifert has a date and location. The bout will take place on February 9 at Place Bell in Pascal’s hometown of Laval, Canada.
Kambosos: Teofimo Can Go F--- Himself; Haney Is a Very Special Fighter
George Kambosos evidently does not regard his former opponents on equal terms. The Aussie former lightweight champion recently made it clear that while he may hold now 140-pound contender Teofimo Lopez in contempt, he wholly respects divisional colleague Devin Haney. Kambosos, 29, is coming off two straight losses to Haney,...
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Raul Curiel vs. Brad Solomon Tops Golden Boy Fight Night, December 17
Wrapping up the year with the Golden Boy Fight Night: LA Edition series, one of Golden Boy’s top welterweight prospects Raul “Cugar” Curiel (11-0, 9 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico will make his main event debut on DAZN as he defends his NABF Welterweight title against Douglasville, Georgia’s Brad Solomon (29-5, 9 KOs).
Trilogy Bouts, Unifications Close 2022: December Preview
Not all trilogies are built the same. The first weekend of December is highlighted by a pair of trilogy bouts of varying quality:. 12/03: Hvy - World Champion Tyson Fury (32-0-1, 23 KO, WBC) vs. Dereck Chisora (33-12, 23 KO) 12/03: 115 - World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28...
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Bivol on Canelo Rematch: First He Said It Wasn’t His Weight Class, Now It's His Arm; What [Can I] Say?
Dmitry Bivol couldn’t help but break out into a smile when he was informed of another one of Canelo Alvarez’s justifications for his loss in their light heavyweight title bout in May. In what was a minor upset, Russia’s Bivol outpointed Mexico’s Alvarez over 12 rounds to successfully...
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - November 30
Pick It: World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada vs. TBRB #1 Roman Gonzalez (Saturday, DAZN/PPV, 8:00 PM EST) Anytime this match is happening, it’s the pick of the week. Chapter three or chapter eleven…they’re both true and both just as worthy of salivating. Saturday in Arizona, we’ve got one of the most significant fights of this generation as a pair of future Hall of Famers, tied at one apiece, lock horns for the third time. It’s 32-year old Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KO) versus 35-year old Roman Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KO), one more time and likely for the last time.
Efe Ajagba-Oscar Rivas Tops Jan. 14 ESPN Show At Turning Stone Casino
The Top Rank on ESPN 2023 slate kicks off with a high-powered heavyweight doubleheader Saturday, Jan. 14, at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The 10-round main event is a battle of big-punching Olympians, as Efe “The Silent Roller” Ajagba looks to author a signature win over Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas. In the 10-round co-feature, 2016 Italian Olympian Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello takes a seismic step up in class against fellow unbeaten Stephan “Big Shot” Shaw.
Chisora: I Think Fury Was A Better Fighter When I Last Boxed Him; I’m Better Now
Tyson Fury has dethroned Wladimir Klitschko and defeated Deontay Wilder twice since the last time he fought Dereck Chisora. The undefeated Fury also has held every heavyweight title at one time or another since he stopped Chisora after the 10th round of their rematch in November 2014. Those accomplishments have enabled the brash Brit to become one of boxing’s biggest attractions since his second fight against Chisora eight years ago.
Dillian Whyte: I Won Clearly, So Why Would I Consider A Rematch With Jermaine Franklin?
There is only one rematch that interests Dillian Whyte now that he has beaten Jermaine Franklin. With a lucrative second showdown with Anthony Joshua probable for some time in 2023, the brash heavyweight contender cannot see any reason why he should face Franklin again. Whyte walked away from the ring at OVO Arena Wembley convinced that he defeated Franklin convincingly Saturday night in London.
Canelo Alvarez Apologizes To Lionel Messi For Overreaction: 'I Got Carried Away'
Canelo Alvarez admits World Cup fever got the best of him. The undisputed 168-pound champion from Mexico publicly apologized to Lionel Messi after reacting vociferously to a video that showed the famed Argentine striker celebrating with his teammates in the locker room after Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 on Saturday. Alvarez took offense to what appeared to be Messi’s left foot over a Mexican jersey, which belonged to Andres Guardado, the captain of Mexico’s soccer team. Alvarez then offered a threatening message directed at Messi.
Euro News: Kiko Martinez, Agit Kabayel, Milan Prat, More
Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez (44-11-2) has relinquished the EBU featherweight title. According to Espabox his next fight could be against WBA 'regular' champ Leigh Wood (26-2) on January 28 in the UK but this is to be confirmed. As for the EBU title it will now be contested by Italians...
Denys Berinchyk Eager To Topple Yvan Mendy on Fury-Chisora Card
A few days go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Malignaggi Breaks Down Brandon Glanton vs. David Light WBO Eliminator
Paulie Malignaggi is used to world title fights, having partaken in his fair share over the years, and this coming Friday in Tampa, Florida, Malignaggi will be on the mic once more, as he brings his analytical expertise to ProBox TV, where Brandon Glanton will take on David Light in a battle that would see the winner move closer towards a showdown with WBO world cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie.
Derek Chisora: I Won The Usyk Fight; I Just Hope For Fair Judging, Ref In Fury Fight
Derek Chisora doesn’t dispute the outcomes of his first two fights with Tyson Fury. Chisora’s upcoming opponent out-pointed him in their first fight, a 12-rounder in July 2011 at Wembley Arena in London. The undefeated Fury produced an even more decisive victory over Chisora in their rematch three years later, which was stopped by Chisora’s handlers after the 10th round in November 2014 at ExCeL London.
