Pick It: World Champion Juan Francisco Estrada vs. TBRB #1 Roman Gonzalez (Saturday, DAZN/PPV, 8:00 PM EST) Anytime this match is happening, it’s the pick of the week. Chapter three or chapter eleven…they’re both true and both just as worthy of salivating. Saturday in Arizona, we’ve got one of the most significant fights of this generation as a pair of future Hall of Famers, tied at one apiece, lock horns for the third time. It’s 32-year old Juan Francisco Estrada (43-3, 28 KO) versus 35-year old Roman Gonzalez (51-3, 41 KO), one more time and likely for the last time.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO