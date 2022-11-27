ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump blasts special counsel Jack Smith as ‘political hit man’

By Julia Mueller
 4 days ago

Former President Trump on Sunday criticized Jack Smith, the special counsel appointed to oversee criminal probes into the former president, as a “political hit man” and blasted the Justice Department as “corrupt.”

“Jack Smith (nice, soft name, isn’t it?), is a political hit man, who is totally compromised, and shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near our already highly WEAPONIZED & CORRUPT ‘Justice’ Department and FBI, which are stuffed with, and listening to, Radical Left ‘MONSTERS,’ who will  cause difficulties for our Country the likes of which we have not seen before,” Trump said in a Truth Social post .

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Smith’s appointment as special counsel just three days after Trump launched his third run for the White House in 2024.

Smith is set to lead Justice Department investigations into the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, as well as Trump’s handling of classified materials found at his Mar-a-Lago residence through an FBI search earlier this year.

Trump was furious after Garland said the move was influenced by the “extraordinary circumstances” of Trump’s 2024 announcement, and the possibility that he may go up against President Biden in the campaign.

Trump Sunday also made a string of accusations against the Justice Department, reiterating that the body as a whole is unfairly investigating him.

“The ‘Justice’ Department is CORRUPT. Offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to lie about me, paid Russian a fortune to ‘get Trump,’ told Facebook not to mention the Hunter Biden Laptop before the Election, ‘it was Russian disinformation,’ when they KNEW it was not. Is Trump Hater Jack Smith going to investigate that?” Trump wrote.

