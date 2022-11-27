Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wwnytv.com
Time to deck the halls: 42 years of bringing holiday cheer
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - It’s that time of year. North country residents are decking their halls with Christmas wreaths, and many of them come from the hands of Shari Simmons. “I have been making wreaths for 42 years,” said Simmons, who owns Simmons Tree Farm in Copenhagen.
wwnytv.com
NCPPC to hold designer purse auctions
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Prenatal/Perinatal Council is having a pair of Designer Purse Auctions as part of its December to Remember. NCPPC’s Anne Garno was on 7 News This Morning to talk about them. Watch the video above for her interview. The auctions will be...
wwnytv.com
Send It To 7 Pics of the Week: Snowy fun
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For longtime north country residents, snow is nothing new. But for exchange student Iqdam, this was his first time playing in it. Carae Hoover sent in these pics. including the aftermath where Duke the dog wound up in “snow pants.”. Jessica Hoppel reminds us...
wwnytv.com
Christmas card writing campaign underway at libraries
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Local libraries are not just for reading, but for writing. Libraries in the North Country Library System are again doing a Christmas card writing campaign. People can write the cards at the library or take some home and bring them back. The cards will then...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Christmas parade to take new route
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s annual Christmas parade will follow a new route this year. Instead of having the tree lighting on Public Square like in years past, the celebration will kick off with a countdown to the lighting of the Christmas tree in front of city hall.
wwnytv.com
House damaged by falling tree
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A tree damaged a porch at a house on South Main Street in West Carthage Wednesday night. The tree fell on the front porch of the home around 10:30 p.m. and took down power lines going to the house. The tree also caused a...
wwnytv.com
Dick’s seeks approval for new store location
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The town of Watertown planning board is reviewing plans from Dick’s Sporting Goods as the company eyes a location next to Target in the Towne Center Shopping area. The athletics company is asking for an area variance to let it be closer to the...
wwnytv.com
Lake effect falling mainly south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first day of December and it’s going to feel like it. Lake effect snow is focusing mainly on the Tug Hill south of Watertown. A lake effect snow warning for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties will continue until 8 p.m. Places where snow is heaviest could see another 4 to 9 inches.
wwnytv.com
10th Mountain Division Band holiday concerts coming up soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 10th Mountain Division Band invites the public to its annual holiday performances. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Ryan Knight appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the concerts. The band’s a cappella group also performed. Watch the interview above. The...
Man accused of illegally cutting down tree for Christmas
A 58-year-old unnamed man from Old Forge was ticketed in Webb on Saturday for allegedly cutting down a tree illegally he intended to use for holiday celebrations.
wwnytv.com
Fitness with Jamie: Working the core to help the shoveling
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many people likely got sore shoveling after recent heavy snowfalls. Fitness expert Jamie Kalk says a strong core is key to dealing with exertion like that. She shows us a few exercises that might help. She says it’s also important to stay active, so head...
informnny.com
Heavy lake snows south of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — While most of us are getting buffeted by strong winds, for some of us it’s lake-effect snow. It’s south of Watertown and north of Syracuse. West-southwest winds will set the lake snows up across northern Oswego, southern Jefferson and Lewis Counties. The Tug...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Denny’s restaurant closes again
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown restaurant has shut its doors and will not reopen Wednesday. A manager at the Denny’s on Watertown’s Arsenal Street says they were told at 4 p.m. Tuesday the store would close at the end of business that night. Employees were not...
wwnytv.com
JCC to host Fort Drum info session
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson Community College is hosting an information session on Fort Drum for active-duty soldiers, veterans, and their families. Instructor Nick Thornthwaite and associate professor Dawn Robinson said the session will focus on JCC’s business, hospitality, criminal justice, and Homeland Security programs. Watch the video...
wwnytv.com
Weather alerts wind down into evening
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lake effect snow continues over the Tug Hill region, where places can expect another 3 to 5 inches where the snow is the most persistent. A lake effect snow warning for those parts of Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties is scheduled to end at 7 p.m.
wwnytv.com
Dry on Tuesday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -Skies will clear out later tonight. Expect lows overnight in the 20′s. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs near 40. Wednesday will be windy with rain likely. Lake effect snow is expected on Wednesday night and Thursday. The greatest snow accumulation will be south...
wwnytv.com
Mary A. House, 71, of Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. House, 71, formerly of 258 Champion Street died peacefully on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Carthage Area Hospital. She was born on June 18, 1951, in Alexandria Bay, New York the daughter of the late Georg W. & Veronica M. (Davis) House. She was a 1969 graduate of Copenhagen Central School. Miss House worked for Fay’s Food right out of school. Mary worked for the Children’s Home of Jefferson County from 1979-2003 where she served in many capacities as a nurse’s aide, recreation aide, and also a cottage parent and retired as a unit supervisor.
wwnytv.com
The Paddock Arcade holds grand re-opening after upgrades and renovations
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After months of renovation, the new and improved Paddock Arcade held it’s opening ceremony Saturday. “It’s fabulous. It’s a beautiful event,” said Alexandria Bay Mayor Steven Jarvis. The renovations were overseen by Jake Johnson Properties, the company putting more than half...
Comments / 0