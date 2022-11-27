Read full article on original website
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
Report: Rose Bowl Has Preference Between Ohio State, Penn State
As it stands right now, the Ohio State Buckeyes hold the No. 5 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Rose Bowl typically features the top-ranked Big Ten and Pac-12 teams that don't find their way into the final CFP field. But this year, that typical selection process could be altered.
College Football Bowl Projections: Ohio State or Penn State to the Rose Bowl?
Selection Sunday is almost upon us, and despite all the attention being paid toward the College Football Playoff this weekend, there are a full 82 teams that will have their postseason destination laid out by the time heads hit pillows on Dec. 4. There are two big dominoes to keep...
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announces he'll enter NCAA transfer portal
Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux announced he'll enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Monday in social media post Tuesday afternoon. "Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing," Veilleux wrote on Twitter. "I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility."
Big Ten Commissioner Reveals Conference Is Considering Significant Change
As usual, it's been a wild and dramatic season in college football. But conference championship week is looking like a bit of an anticlimax. That's especially true in the Big Ten, where No. 2 Michigan is currently favored by more than two touchdowns against unranked Purdue. There's not much on ...
Four-star OL Kevin Heywood recaps Penn State visit, already planning another
Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
Penn State sends out transfer portal offers; College Football Playoff can expand in 2024: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Dec. 1 include new high school and transfer portal recruiting offers, plus an update on former Lion Will Levis, the CFP and much more. It’s time to dive into Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college athletics.
Penn State's Rose Bowl Momentum Is Growing
Barring title-game upsets, Penn State's likeliest bowl destinations are the Cotton or Rose.
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam inactive
Three games in 12 days. The Buffalo Bills' hectic schedule continues with a trip to New England on Thursday Night Football. The Bills are looking for their win in less than two weeks when they play the Patriots at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam is inactive...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Greensburg Salem football, baseball coaches resign
Being a high school coach has its rewards and drawbacks. There is the thrill of victories and the building of relationships with student-athletes. Those are some of the good things. Some of the difficult thing for coaches is not being there for the sons and daughters as they grow up.
