ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Matt Hancock to face angry colleagues and constituents after leaving I’m A Celeb

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRGtS_0jPGJH4B00

Former health secretary Matt Hancock will return to face angry colleagues, constituents and questions about his political future in Westminster after coming third in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The West Suffolk MP surpassed the expectations of many by reaching the final but came behind the winner, Euro 2022 champion Jill Scott, and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner in a public vote on Sunday night.

His 18 days in the Australian jungle has seen him suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party and criticised by colleagues including Rishi Sunak.

The Prime Minister said he was “very disappointed” in his colleague’s decision to leave behind his constituents to appear on the reality show more than 10,000 miles away.

Campaigners from the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group have also criticised his appearance, for a fee of reportedly as much as £400,000.

With the Conservative whip removed, there are questions over whether the currently Independent MP will be able to run again for Parliament.

Mr Hancock recognised his appearance on the show was “controversial” during an interview with presenters Ant and Dec.

“I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations,” the MP said.

“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.”

He stressed: “We are normal people.”

Mr Hancock praised his campmates for behaving in a “really grown up way” during “grillings” over his time in office.

After leaving the interview, he hugged partner Gina Coladangelo, the former aide with whom he had the affair that forced his resignation as health secretary in June last year.

Leaked CCTV showed them kissing in Mr Hancock’s ministerial office in breach of his own social distancing rules imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Tory MPs have been given until December 5 to decide whether they want to stand again, after which the party may choose a new candidate for his safe seat.

“Matt has no intention of standing down,” an ally of Mr Hancock told the PA news agency.

But many Conservative colleagues have been embarrassed and outraged by Mr Hancock’s decision to enter the jungle while Parliament is sitting.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday: “I don’t think serving members of Parliament should be taking place in reality television programmes.

“However well they do on them I still think they should be doing the job for which they are paid a good salary which is representing their constituents.”

As a former chief whip in charge of party discipline, Mr Harper said the decision to readmit Mr Hancock – or not – will be for successor Simon Hart.

Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, however, was among Mr Hancock’s fans, saying the “great human being” has “shown incredible resilience and bravery”.

Mr Hancock is expected to face his constituents when he fulfils his promise to hold surgeries with them on his return.

He had insisted they were his “first priority” when entering the jungle, claiming the reality TV show would be an “honest and unfiltered” way to communicate with voters.

Mr Hancock said he would use the “incredible platform” to raise awareness of dyslexia.

He also faces possible punishment from the Cabinet Office after being found to have broken the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments rules on post-ministerial jobs.

Mr Hancock’s team said he will make a donation from his appearance fee to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk and he will be required to declare the amount he receives from the show to Parliament.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Prisoner release was considered at start of Covid pandemic – Hancock

A plan to release “thousands” of prisoners was considered during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to Matt Hancock’s diaries. The details, first reported by the Daily Mail which is serialising the former health secretary’s journals, come as Mr Hancock returns to Westminster after his stint on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
newschain

Mother tells of ‘heart-breaking’ disappearance of daughter missing from yacht

The mother of a 41-year-old woman who went missing from a yacht in the US Virgin Islands has said her “heart is breaking” over her daughter’s disappearance. Sarm Heslop, from Southampton, Hampshire, went missing from the Siren Song, a catamaran owned and operated by her American boyfriend, Ryan Bane, while off the coast of St John in the early hours of March 8 2021.
newschain

‘Hopelessly deadlocked’ jurors lead to mistrial for actor Danny Masterson

A judge declared a mistrial after jurors became “hopelessly deadlocked” in the case of That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson, who was charged with three rapes. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo had ordered the jurors to take Thanksgiving week off and keep deliberating after they told her on November 18 that they could not come to a consensus about the rape allegations after a month-long trial in which the Church of Scientology played a supporting role.
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Stormzy and 5 other Croc-wearing celebs

Love them or hate them, Crocs have somehow become a fashion staple – just ask Stormzy. “I’ve got to be comfortable,” the 29-year-old musician said on BBC Breakfast – sporting a pair of chocolate brown Crocs with socks underneath while talking about the release of his new album, This Is What I Mean.
newschain

Pele says his latest hospital visit is a routine one

Pele’s has reassured fans his visit to hospital in Brazil is only routine following fears over his health. The 82-year-old continues to be treated for colon cancer, having undergone surgery to remove a tumour during September 2021, and he has required regular ongoing medical treatment. Following reports Pele, considered...
newschain

Sunak pledges more police powers to tackle ‘completely unacceptable’ protests

Rishi Sunak pledged that police will have whatever powers required to crack down on disruptive protests, following a meeting with police chiefs in Downing Street. The Prime Minister called it “completely unacceptable” that ordinary people were having their lives disrupted by environmental protests. Police chiefs said they had...
newschain

Doncaster welcome back trio from injury for home clash with Walsall

Doncaster welcome back three players for their Sky Bet League Two clash with Walsall on Friday. Tommy Rowe, Joseph Olowu and Reo Griffiths have all missed large chunks of the season through injury but have trained well since Rovers’ last match a fortnight ago. Luke Molyneux will not be...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
169K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy