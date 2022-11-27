ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, IA

Fox5 KVVU

5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Crash on US-95 south and Rancho

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KETV.com

One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
CASS COUNTY, IA
8newsnow.com

Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
LAS VEGAS, NV
