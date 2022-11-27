Read full article on original website
Police: Woman dies after hit-and-run crash in North Las Vegas
Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and another person injured in North Las Vegas.
5-vehicle crash causing delays on southbound US 95 near Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada State Police are investigating a 5-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning on the southbound U.S. 95 near Boulder Highway. According to authorities, Nevada State Police responded to the 5-vehicle crash at approximately 4:40 p.m. Police say two individuals were transported to a local hospital with...
Las Vegas police make arrest after human remains found in barrel in southeast valley
Suspect accused of brutally attacking elderly woman is in custody, Nye County deputies say. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshalls have arrested a wanted fugitive accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman while she was sleeping in her home back on November 21. Luck of the draw...
Driver in Thanksgiving suspected DUI had suspended license, Las Vegas police say
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street. A suspect in a deadly shooting told police he killed the man in retaliation for killing another man while he was jumping his car on the same street, according to an arrest report. Health District reports...
Crash on US-95 south and Rancho
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash is causing a traffic delay on US-95 southbound at Rancho Drive. Currently, two right lanes are blocked, with stop-and-go traffic back to Jones Boulevard. At this time, authorities have not released any information on the crash. Check back for updates.
One person dies after construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a construction accident in Omaha on Wednesday. Around 11:30 a.m., construction workers were attempting to connect two pipes on the side of the roadway near 150th Street and Wycliffe Drive, according to Omaha police. A bucket connected to a backhoe detached and...
Former Marine threatened deadly, explosive attack on Las Vegas Strip, police say
A former U.S. Marine threatened a mass attack on the Las Vegas Strip, prompting a large police response where investigators found weapons and military-style explosives in his apartment, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators and documents confirmed.
Arrest report: Suspect killed man in retaliation for friend’s death on same street
The winter season is taking off for one Las Vegas snowboard store. Sin City Snowboards owner, Glenn Robertt, says they’ve seen a 50 percent increase in customers this year.
SWAT standoff in west Las Vegas valley causes road closures
There is a heavy police presence in the west Las Vegas valley resulting in road closures.
Arrest report: Suspect said he drank tequila, smoked weed before crash that killed mother of 3
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man accused of causing a fiery crash over the weekend told police he had drank tequila and smoked weed prior to getting behind the wheel, according to an arrest report. Yonas Nerea, 19, faces DUI and reckless driving charges in connection with the crash...
Discovery of human remains leads to man’s arrest
43-year-old Ryan Bentley was arrested on Tuesday following an investigation that began earlier in the day. Police say that back on November 3rd the victim was reported missing. The remains were found on Tuesday in a barrel at Bentley’s property.
Father, son shot rocks at cars on Las Vegas Strip with slingshots, leading driver to lose eye: police
A father and son are accused of shooting rocks at buildings and cars on the Las Vegas Strip with a slingshot, leading to one person losing an eye, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.
Man dead after running into burning apartment in North Las Vegas, officials say
A man is dead after running into a burning apartment in North Las Vegas, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.
Deadly fire in North Las Vegas investigated after woman claims armed husband set fire to home, officials say
A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.
Nye County Sheriffs arrest fugitive wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder
Ryan Sanders, a fugitive wanted in connection to a kidnapping and attempted murder, was arrested by NCSO detectives and US Marshalls Wednesday night.
Las Vegas man killed in semi-truck crash in Cass County, Iowa
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi-truck driver is dead after a single-vehicle crash on I-80. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 12:29 a.m. Saturday, a semi-truck traveling westbound on I-80 in Cass County, Iowa crashed into a bridge pillar at exit 70. When crews arrived they found the...
Board revokes Las Vegas plumbing contractor’s license after elderly woman’s home ‘left in shambles’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Contractors Board has revoked a license to of a Las Vegas plumbing contractor. According to the board, an 88-year-old woman was forced to live in a converted garage because her home was “left in shambles for months.”. In a news release,...
Armed subject in custody after initially refusing to come down from North Las Vegas roof
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department is working a barricade situation Tuesday morning involving an armed subject on a roof. According to police, the incident is occurring in the 3400 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard. NLVPD says an armed subject is on top of...
FAA is investigating after a door fall off a plane midflight and landed in a Nevada shopping center
Federal officials are investigating an incident that saw a door fall off a plane midflight and land in a Nevada shopping center. The incident occurred Nov. 18 when a baggage compartment door fell off a single-engine Textron T240 after it took off from Henderson Executive Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Southern Highlands neighborhood bombarded with car break-ins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Southern Highlands community was bombarded by a group of people rummaging through their vehicles. On Monday morning, residents of Glenhaven awoke to find many of their belongings stolen from their cars. “When I woke up Monday morning to go to work, I saw an alert...
