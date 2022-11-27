Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Charming Christmas Village Just 4 Hours From Boise Is a Must See
When it comes to the holidays we are always looking for something that will give us and the kiddos the full experience of Christmas. When I was in Colorado last weekend we did just that with a Christmas-themed train ride that had Santa visiting the train, and a drive through the "North Pole" it was so much fun watching all the kids enjoy this magical experience.
ABC 4
Calm start to Thursday leads to stormy conclusion
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – An active weather pattern is getting a grip on the Great Basin and that means another storm is targeting the Beehive State. A strong cold front will sweep through Utah late tonight and into tomorrow morning, and it has the potential to wreak a lot of havoc for your morning commute. Before we add accumulating snow to the mountains and valleys though, we will deal with some gusty winds.
KSLTV
Hogle Zoo offering Wild Weekdays discount in December
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo is offering guests $5 general admission every weekday for the month of December. The tickets must be purchased online for the discount. If not, they will be $7 at the gate. According to a press release from the zoo, the offer...
Deer Valley Resort offers special early season rate of $99
PARK CITY, Utah — The opening day fun at Utah ski resorts continues, with Deer Valley celebrating its earliest opening ever on Tuesday. The resort is planning to open with […]
ksl.com
Another Utah storm expected to result in 'significant' travel impacts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — Thursday marks the beginning of meteorological winter, and Utah is forecast to celebrate it with a bang. The National Weather Service's Salt Lake City and Grand Junction, Colorado, offices issued a series of winter storm watches and warnings that cover a wide swath of Utah ahead of another snowstorm that is expected to arrive overnight into Friday morning, providing 2 to 5 inches of snow in valleys, 4 to 8 inches along valley benches, and 12 to 18 inches in the mountains.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thursday winds giving way to Friday snow for early-morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The latest snowstorm will begin late Thursday and is expected to affect the early-morning commute on Friday. For the latest forecast in your area, visit the 2News weather page or download the 2News Weather App. Thursday, noon update: 50 MPH+ Gusts This Afternoon, Evening.
kslnewsradio.com
Tracking snowplows in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow storms moving through northern Utah have made for messy morning roads. Salt Lake City residents can track the snow plows before heading out the door for their commute. According to the city’s website, SLC has a fleet of 45 plows that are dispatched during...
ABC 4
Davis County Cafe With Crepes and Cronuts
FARMINGTON, UTAH- (Good Things Utah) The most delectable treats and hot drinks localized entirely in an adorable and cozy historical home on Main Street. In this cafe, named Caffe Torino, you can enjoy an espresso from almost anywhere in the world. Many patrons say the atmosphere is reminiscent to that of a little cafe or patisserie in Europe with all of the Utah hopsitality. Owners Aaron and Jennifer Abendroth share the must haves of the cafe.
milehighcre.com
Colorado-Based McWhinney Expands into Salt Lake City
Today, global residential brand Common and Colorado-based development firm McWhinney began leasing new residential micro-apartment units in one of two high-rise towers in Salt Lake City that formerly operated as a hotel. The building, now operating as Lattice, will be the first collaboration between McWhinney and Common, as both organizations plant flags in Utah’s capital city.
saltlakemagazine.com
Downtown Winter Farmer’s Market in Salt Lake
I LOVE farmer’s markets. I even started and ran the Sugar House Farmers Market for several years. That’s how much I love farmer’s markets. I love meeting the makers, growers, purveyors, and creatives you’ll find as you wander in and out of the market. I love meeting up spontaneously with old friends. And I am a sucker for all the hot sauce I can find. All good reasons to go.
kslnewsradio.com
Snow storm brings highly dangerous avalanche conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center is warning of highly dangerous avalanche conditions this morning. Specifically, Salt Lake County mountains have a high danger rating. Dangerous avalanche conditions may result in traffic issues and adjustments to morning commutes are temperatures drop below freezing. In the 2021-2022 avalanche...
Gephardt Daily
Family of 6 rescued after tree search gone wrong in Wasatch County
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A family outing into a remote area of Wasatch County to search for a holiday tree turned memorable for all the wrong reasons. The six family members found themselves stranded after their Honda Pilot got stuck in the snow. Wasatch...
Heber City meets with residents to discuss long-term downtown plans
Heber City residents say managing growth, building heights and the new high school are top of mind among their priorities. After three community feedback sessions covering recreation and tourism, Main Street, and central neighborhoods, Heber City Manager Matt Brower says planners will use public input to guide downtown growth. He...
KUTV
'Falling' and 'very slow': The new reality for Salt Lake, Provo housing markets
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Housing markets in Salt Lake City and Provo are now considered “falling,” characterized by flat or declining prices and a shrinking industry, according to a prominent real estate research firm. The analysis from John Burns Real Estate Consulting also puts Salt Lake...
ksl.com
Future of $37.5M 'Fleet Block' becomes slightly clearer as Salt Lake City seeks rezone
SALT LAKE CITY — Land has become a premium in Salt Lake City as Utah's capital continues to grow vertically to meet the state's growing population. That's why city officials are eager to transform the mostly-abandoned "Fleet Block" property within the city's Granary District into something more useful, because it's one of the few city-owned areas with room to change. Owning the land matters because it also allows the city the ability to control how the space is redeveloped, says Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
KSLTV
Snowstorm to move in during afternoon commute
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s weather is kicking off the holiday season right with snow in the forecast. A winter storm with blowing snow moved into the northern Utah valleys Monday afternoon. “The big story is the timing as a band of heavy snow will likely set up...
kslnewsradio.com
Cause of Sugar House fire could remain unknown another month
SALT LAKE CITY — Officials still don’t know the cause of a fire that burned a six-story apartment complex under construction in Sugar House in October. And they won’t know for another month or longer said Cpt. Shawn Mumedy, public information officer with the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
ksl.com
Church plans to close 3 historic buildings near Temple Square in 2023 for renovations
SALT LAKE CITY — Three prominent historic buildings along South Temple will undergo renovations next year, which will result in closures expected to last into 2025, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday. The church plans to begin renovation work on the Beehive House, the Lion...
espn960sports.com
Topgolf to Open Second Utah Location
Topgolf Expands Utah Footprint with Vineyard Venue Opening on Dec. 2. Located 40 miles south of Salt Lake City, Topgolf Vineyard will be the second venue in Utah. This Friday, December 2, modern golf entertainment leader Topgolf will open its technology-enabled venue experience in Vineyard, Utah, roughly 40 miles south of Salt Lake City and just eight miles north of Provo. Alongside Topgolf Salt Lake City, the 85th global venue invites more Utahns to come to play around and enjoy the game of golf in their own way.
Comments / 0