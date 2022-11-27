Read full article on original website
Related
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
Fuego Del Sol Says 'Son' Fuego 2 Is Presumed Dead, Likely Not Related To Cody Rhodes' AEW Departure
Fuego Del Sol provides an update on his "son," Fuego Del Sol 2. At one point, Too Fast Too Fuego, the tandem of Fuego Del Sol and his son, Fuego 2, appeared poised to take over the AEW tag team division. Then, one day, Fuego disappeared. The disappearance occurred suspiciously as Cody and Brandi Rhodes left AEW. Now, Fuego has provided a heartbreaking update on his son, telling AJ Awesome that Fuego 2 is presumed dead.
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
11/25 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number In A Month, Key Demo Rating Also Drops
The numbers are in for the November 25 episode of AEW Rampage, which aired at a special start time of 4PM EST. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 411,000 viewers. This number is down from the 445,000 viewers the show drew on November 18. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since October 28.
Talent Believes William Regal's AEW Contract Expires In December
An update on William Regal. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reports, "Fightful Select has learned that talent is of the belief that William Regal's AEW deal could be up in December of this year. This was also being speculated at this past weekend's WrestleCade event." Mike Johnson at PWInsider reported "all...
Lindsay Lohan’s “Horrifying” New Pepsi Ad Has The Internet Divided Over One “Questionable” Combination
Apparently I'm the only one who doesn't think it's gross...
World Cup 2022: Alexi Lalas talks influence of USMNT's low-scoring matches, Matt Turner's rise
Alexi Lalas talked to Fox News Digital about the U.S. men's soccer team's scoring, Matt Turner's defense and offered a prediction for their match against the Netherlands.
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Ex-NBA star Chris Webber failed to raise money for NY’s legal weed fund: report
A former NBA star and shoe entrepreneur selected to help raise New York’s $200 million fund connected to its emerging legal weed have failed to rake in the cash, according to a new report. Social Equity Impact Ventures — which includes Webber and businesswoman Lavetta Willis — has come under scrutiny after being named by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) last June to manage the massive public-private fund meant to bring equity to the state’s cannabis industry. But while the state touted the company as a “premier minority-led investment team,” a report from NY Cannabis Insider states...
Rating the Full Gear in AEW | Strong Style
Cher (@cherdelaware) & Joel (@joelpearl) are back and talking more AEW fashion! AEW Full Gear is in the books, but how were the LOOKS? Take a trip through the closet of wrestling fashion... Photo credit: @Kimberlasskick (Twitter & IG) Donate to Jessi's GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/c5fe8036.
Oceania Pro Wrestling Announces Joint Event With Starrcast, Mickie James And Nick Aldis Involved
Oceania Pro Wrestling and Starrcast are coming together. OPW and Starrcast announced a joint event to be held in Australia in late 2023. An exact date was not given. Mickie James and Nick Aldis will be the co-executive producers of the event. Conrad Thompson and Cam Vale will be the co-promoters.
Regal gone from AEW? Bryan vs. Dax, Ruby Soho is back, Jade Cargill | Day After Dynamite #38
Will Washington is joined by Cher Delaware to talk about Dynamite and all of the rumors and fall out, including Regal's departure and Ruby Soho's return.
IMPACT Wrestling Enters Multi-Year International Distribution Partnership With DAZN
IMPACT Wrestling programming is headed to DAZN. The company first revealed their new international distribution deal with DAZN on November 29. The deal will allow DAZN viewers in over 170+ countries access to IMPACT's weekly programming, as well as the promotion's pay-per-view events. The countries that are included in this...
William and Kate soldier on with climate tour after Harry and Meghan Netflix bombshell and palace racism row
William and Kate strived today to turn the spotlight back onto the overarching crisis of climate change, and away from the latest round of royal scandals which threatened to engulf their first overseas tour since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. From the moment the Prince and Princess of Wales touched down in Boston on Wednesday, their trip has been overshadowed by a new racism scandal out of Buckingham Palace, followed by Netflix’s slickly-timed drop of Prince Harry and Meghan’s Netflix show teaser. The docuseries is likely to contain more criticism of the British royal family after Harry and...
Lyra Valkyria (Aoife Valkyrie) Coming Soon To WWE NXT
Aoife Valkyrie is on her way back to WWE NXT. Once a part of the WWE NXT UK roster, Aoife Valkyrie is now coming to WWE NXT as Lyra Valkyria. The first promo for her impending arrival aired on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In the vignette, she spoke about being born anew and shedding the feathers of her past. WWE recently trademarked the new name along with a slew of other ring name trademarks.
MJF Unveils Custom AEW World Championship Belt On 11/30 Dynamite, Turns On William Regal
MJF has revealed his own custom AEW World Championship belt. After being absent from last week's edition of AEW Dynamite, AEW World Champion MJF finally showed face on Wednesday's edition of the show. MJF started by critiquing the look of the current AEW World Title, noting that the belt looked bad. MJF then went on to reveal a new version of the belt that boasts a Burberry leather strap.
