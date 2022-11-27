Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Summerfield man stressed about possible eviction arrested after altercation
A Summerfield man stressed about a possible eviction and other financial issues was arrested after an altercation with a woman. Richard Andrew Resko, 41, was arrested arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with battery. The warrant was issued in October. The warrant stems from an incident in September in...
villages-news.com
Disturbance leads to arrest of Lady Lake man on S.C. child support warrant
A disturbance led to the arrest of a Lady Lake man on a South Carolina child support warrant. Lady Lake police were called at about 5 p.m. Friday to a home on Heather Oaks Circle where 43-year-old Christopher Printess Knowlin was arguing with his wife. An officer discovered that Knowlin was wanted on the South Carolina child support warrant.
villages-news.com
Ex-girlfriend who fled attack arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails
An ex-girlfriend was arrested after leaving behind fake fingernails in an alleged attack on her estranged man friend. Sadie Bianca Salisbury, 28, left behind the fake nails after striking the man and putting him in a headlock after showing up unexpectedly at about 10 p.m. Sunday at his home on East Spring Lake Boulevard in Fruitland Park, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The ex-boyfriend, who had suffered bloody scratch marks on his face, signed an intent to prosecute. He pointed out the fake fingernails left behind in the wake of Salisbury’s attack. The attack was witnessed by the man’s roommate, who called 911.
villages-news.com
Union official calls drunken arrest at town square in The Villages ‘a misunderstanding’
A union official from Massachusetts is calling her drunken arrest at a town square in The Villages “a misunderstanding.”. Sandra Marie Amburn, 73 of Pittsfield, Mass., was arrested Nov. 18 at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square after reportedly getting “aggressive” and pushing a law enforcement officer. Amburn...
villages-news.com
DUI suspect arrested after found sleeping at wheel of car in The Villages
A drunk driving suspect was arrested after he was found sleeping at the wheel of a car in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy at 1:21 a.m. Wednesday spotted a white Toyota Camry in the turning lane at the intersection of Buena Vista Boulevard and Parr Drive. The engine was running and there was loud music coming from the vehicle.
villages-news.com
Cuban-born driver arrested after call of concern from Hampton Inn
A Cuban-born driver was arrested after a call of concern from the Hampton Inn on County Road 466. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received the call Monday about a blue sport utility vehicle which had been driving up and down a road at a new subdivision by the Hampton Inn. The caller expressed concern and said this had been going on “since Thanksgiving,” according to the arrest report.
villages-news.com
Villager arrested on DUI charge after blaming slurred speech on dentures
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after blaming his slurred speech on his dentures. Gregory Frank Grunnell, 66, of the Village of Bradford, was driving a blue Ford pickup shortly before 11 p.m. Monday traveling east at the intersection of Caballero Court and Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He “peeled out” from the stop sign and made a right turn onto Bichara Boulevard. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Applebee’s restaurant.
villages-news.com
Fired employee arrested after unwelcome return to country club in The Villages
A man who was fired earlier this year after a dispute at a country club in The Villages was arrested last week after his unwelcome return to his former workplace. Steven Michael Pruchniak, 32, of Leesburg, showed up Wednesday morning at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club on the Historic Side of The Villages. Pruchniak was banned from the restaurant earlier this year after he became belligerent and aggressive toward law enforcement. The Illinois native was tasered in that incident.
villages-news.com
Land Rover’s loud music leads to arrest of Wildwood woman
Loud music coming from a Land Rover led to the arrest of a Wildwood woman on drug charges. Makayla Sharday Grady, 34, was a passenger in the vehicle which was pulled over at about 11 a.m. Saturday at Warm Springs Avenue and Mulberry Street in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The driver apologized to the deputy for the loud music.
villages-news.com
Woman allegedly walks out of Home Depot with power tool tucked in her purse
A woman was arrested after allegedly walking out of Home Depot with a power tool tucked in her purse. Patricia Salley Schwerdt, 37, who is homeless, entered the Home Depot store at about 1 p.m. Saturday and selected a DeWalt multi-tool kit valued at $149, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She placed the kit in her shopping cart and headed for the paint department where she covered the tool kit with a tarp. She removed the tool, battery and battery charger, placing them in her purse. She discarded the packaging and the tool bag.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after getting lost in golf cart after tree lighting ceremony at town square
A man was arrested after getting lost in a golf cart after the tree lighting ceremony at Lake Sumter Landing. Neil Patrick Lester, 32, was apparently riding in a golf cart at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the Christmas tree lighting event at the square. Lester’s seven-year-old son was in the golf cart along with a man who was driving them all to their destination.
villages-news.com
Oren Miller’s attorney files motion for new trial after perjury conviction
Oren Miller’s attorney has filed a motion for a new trial after the former Sumter County commissioner’s perjury conviction. The motion was filed this week in Marion County Court by Miller’s attorney, Dock Blanchard. The motion remains sealed from public view, at least for the moment. Miller,...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman says she’s ‘sorry’ after trying to outrun cops
A Wildwood woman said she was “sorry” after trying to outrun law enforcement during a chase in Ocala. Donna Marie Smith, 32, was at the wheel of a black Toyota Corolla at about 1:45 a.m. Monday in Ocala when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Smith hit the gas.
villages-news.com
K-9 and helicopter used to hunt down suspect who fled to Spruce Creek golf course
A K-9 and helicopter were used to hunt down a suspect who fled to a golf course at Spruce Creek Del Webb in Summerfield. Jimmy Ryan Lain, 40, was at the wheel of a gray Ford SUV shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday at the Circle K at 14870 U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate and discovered the vehicle’s registered owner was wanted on a North Carolina warrant for violation of felony probation. The deputy activated his emergency lights and approached the vehicle, prompting the driver to flee to Sunset Harbor Road. The vehicle stopped briefly and two passengers got out and raised their hands. The vehicle continued to flee eastbound on Sunset Harbor Road.
villages-news.com
Couple in golf cart arrested late at night near pond in The Villages
A man and a woman in a golf cart were arrested when they were found late at night near a pond in The Villages. A Lady Lake police officer spotted the golf cart at about 1:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving at the retention pond near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Main Street. The officer parked in the lot near the Ruby Tuesday restaurant at Spanish Springs and walked over to the pond. The officer shined a flashlight on the couple, later identified as 58-year-old Timothy Luther Smith and 31-year-old Samantha Heverin, both of Summerfield, who appeared to be intoxicated.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested on DUI charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic
A 23-year-old Ocala woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking shots at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Nicole Moldenhauer was driving “erratically” in a white sedan and nearly struck the curb several times at 2:30 a.m. Saturday when she was spotted by a Lady Lake police officer. A traffic stop was initiated at Bichara Boulevard and Main Street. When the officer approached Moldenhauer, “a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage” was detected. She indicated she had been at Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square where she consumed two shots of liquor.
villages-news.com
Girl Scouts fear huge housing development will threaten their safety at Camp Wildwood
About two dozen Girl Scouts descended on the Wildwood City Commission Monday night to oppose a 374-home development next to Camp Wildwood, a 600-acre wilderness retreat. Mary Pat King, CEO of the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida, said the 104-acre Highfield at Twisted Oaks development threatens the safety of girls and the wilderness environment.
villages-news.com
Marie J. Hagood
Marie J. Hagood, age 82, passed away on Tuesday November 22, 2022, in The Villages, Florida. Her journey started in Amityville, Long Island, NY on July 20, 1940 to the late Walter Ergenzinger and Lillian Petri Ergenzinger-Weaver. Marie was the third of eight children. She attended Hartly Elementary and Dover High School, where she excelled in basketball and softball.
villages-news.com
Woman jailed after false report of vehicle hitting her shopping cart
A woman was jailed after filing a false report about a vehicle hitting her shopping cart at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. Tina Marie Nelson, 55, of Lady Lake, last week summoned Wildwood police to the Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages. She claimed she had loaded merchandise into the trunk of her vehicle when a vehicle with Tennessee license plates struck her shopping cart at the Lowe’s home improvement store at Trailwinds Village. She said she was pinned between her vehicle and the shopping cart. Nelson claimed the vehicle fled the parking lot. She drove to Walmart and called law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Shoplifter with $471 in merchandise ordered to ground at taser point at Home Depot
A suspected shoplifter with $471 in merchandise was ordered to the ground at taser point on Black Friday at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Travis Dean Harscher, 38, of Lecanto, entered the store at about 10 a.m. and placed several items in the child seat of a shopping cart before slipping them into his coat as he was being monitored on surveillance by a loss prevention officer, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He began pushing his shopping cart toward the entrance.
