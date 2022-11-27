ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, PA

Perjury charge for rehab ditcher

By Brett Crossley
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

Lock Haven, Pa. — A 25-year-old man allegedly lied while under oath at the Clinton County Courthouse.

Dominic Scott Hummer told the court he had completed rehab at White Deer between June and August of this year. Records showed the 25-year-old Hummer checked into the facility and signed out a week later against medical advise.

Hummer was charged with third-degree felony perjury after Detective Richard Simpson investigated the matter.

Simpson located a court transcript that showed Hummer lied to the court.

Hummer told the court he was in rehab from June 6 to Aug. 15. Records showed he signed out on June 16.

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman pushed down, door kicked in

Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man accused of kicking a door off the hinges and entering a home will appear in court at the beginning of December. Court records show Alvin Griffin, 33, will appear before Judge Nancy Butts for criminal pre-trial motions in regards to his case. Griffin was charged with second-degree felony criminal trespassing and a slew of other offenses in October after a woman came forward with accusations. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Police: Drunk man charged with biting security officer in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A man was charged with biting a security officer’s finger while he was publicly intoxicated, according to State College police. It was right before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 when an officer noticed Timothy Rossetti, 21, of Carbondale “staggering” along the 800 block of University Drive, according to the charges […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
wesb.com

Bradford Woman Arrested on Bench Warrant

A Bradford woman was arrested on a warrant Tuesday afternoon. City of Bradford police investigating a report of a theft encountered 24 year old Heather Nicole Carter and found that she had a bench warrant for her arrest out of McKean County Court. Carter was taken into custody and remanded...
BRADFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Ex-inmate wins round in suit against Pa. county for loss of eyesight

WILLIAMSPORT – The suit against Northumberland County by a former inmate who is blind in one eye and has minimal sight in the other will proceed to discovery. U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle on Tuesday denied the county’s motion to dismiss the complaint of Robert Francis Santore who claims he has virtually lost sight in his right eye because he was not provided on a regular basis drops prescribed by his ophthalmologist.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Security guard bit by belligerent, intoxicated man at hospital

State College, Pa. — A man who police said was lost and confused ended up being charged with aggravated assault after biting a security guard. State College Police found Adam Timothy Rossetti inside the vestibule of a building near the 800 block of University Drive. Rossetti appeared to be disoriented and unsure of his whereabouts, police said. The 21-year-old Rossetti, who smelled of alcohol and slurred his speech, told officers...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Grinch caught! Local news story leads to recovery of stolen blow mold decorations

Old Lycoming Township, Pa. — The Christmas magic returned for several children in Williamsport when their beloved holiday blow molds were recovered Wednesday. The recovery of the blow molds and arrest of two suspects came less than a day after Northcentralpa.com published an article about the recent theft of the holiday decorations. Two South Williamsport residents were arrested and charged for the thefts, which had occurred in South Williamsport, Williamsport, Montoursville, and surrounding areas in recent weeks. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Arrests made in two Lock Haven incidents

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police report the arrest of a Mill Hall man in connection with an altercation last Friday night. Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of N Henderson St. for a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found Alan Confer, 42, Mill Hall, with a stab wound to the chest.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Home intruder crawls through window to confront woman

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman’s cries to call the police allegedly scared away a man who came into her apartment through a window. The unwanted guest, Sha’had Lee Harris, allegedly confronted the woman before pinning her down on a bed and screaming into her face, police said. The 31-year-old Harris ran away when the woman yelled to someone on the other end of her phone conversation to call police. Officer...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

More charges for woman accused of threats

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman who nearly struck several children with her car in October returned to the same neighborhood and threatened to shoot one of the residents, police say. Two weeks after Ameerah Yasmine Blackwell was charged for the road rage incident on Wilson Street in Williamsport, residents say she returned to look for the person who reported her to police, arrest papers state. In the latest incident on...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man unhappy with service throws taco at restaurant employee

Muncy, Pa. — A man threw his taco at a Taco Bell employee because he was upset his order was not correct, police say. State police at Montoursville say Michael Meyer, 43, of Hughesville, then proceeded to smear tacos on the windows near the entrance of the restaurant in Muncy Creek Township the afternoon of Nov. 18. Police cited Meyer with harassment and disorderly conduct.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man accused of opening fire on police makes court appearance

Williamsport, Pa. — Most charges will bound over for a 39-year-old man accused of opening fire on Penn College police officers when they responded to a 911 call. Two counts were withdrawn during the preliminary hearing. The witness linked to both charges had COVID symptoms and was unable to testify. Assistant District Attorney Martin Wade said they will be refiled at a later date. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Clearfield Woman Allegedly Caught With Drugs at CCJ Waives Hearing

CLEARFIELD, Pa. – A Clearfield woman who was allegedly caught with drugs at Clearfield County Jail was scheduled for court Wednesday. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Brooke Lynne Toman, 33, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony contraband/controlled substance and possession with intent to...
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Person sought in hit and run at Centre County restaurant

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are looking for a person of interest in a hit-and-run crash at a restaurant in Boalsburg. The State College Police Department is investigating the hit-and-run that happened Nov. 8 at around 8:30 p.m. in the rear parking lot of Kelly’s Steak and Seafood in Boalsburg. The pictured hatchback reportedly […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Holiday blow mold decoration thefts on the rise

Lycoming County, Pa. — The Grinch has struck again - this time at several homes in South Williamsport, Williamsport, and Montoursville. Reports began showing up on social media last week about thefts of holiday blow mold figurines from victim's yards. South Williamsport Police Chief Daniel Embeck said they have received at least three reports regarding theft of holiday yard decor since last month. One of those was a report made...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Phone tracker leads police to robbery suspect

Williamsport, Pa. — An 18-year-old is accused of punching another man and taking his phone as he left the AMC Theater on West Fourth Street. Robert Dean Treese III allegedly approached the man and asked his name before punching him in the face, police said. Officer Nathan Kendall was the first person on scene and spoke with the victim, who said he was attacked as he walked out of the theater with his date. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield McDonald’s manager accused of stealing nearly $1k

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Theft-related charges are pending for a woman accused of issuing almost $1,000 worth of unauthorized refunds to herself. Lawrence Township police were told a string of thefts had occurred at the McDonald’s on 1007 S Second Street in Clearfield between October and November, according to the police report. During their […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Elk County man accused of illegally killing, harvesting bear

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Saint Marys man is accused of illegally killing a bear and then trying to claim that his kid was the one that harvested it, according to the charges filed. The time that Joseph Blessel, 46, bought a hunting license and indicated that the bear was harvested did not match up […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more.

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

