Tuscaloosa, AL

Top 5 Bama in the NFL Week 12: Josh Jacobs Leads the Crimson Tide Products for the Fourth Time

By Hunter De Siver,Kristi F. Patrick
BamaCentral
 4 days ago

Breaking down the best moments and statistics of former Crimson Tide standouts from Week 12 of the NFL season.

Week 12 Top 5

1. Josh Jacobs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs rushed for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including the overtime winner from 86 yards out. Jacobs also led the Raiders in receiving yards with 74, hauling in 6-of-7 targets. His 303 yards from scrimmage were the eighth-most in NFL history.

2. Jalen Hurts

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday night's win against the Green Bay Packers. Hurts also ran for a jaw-dropping 157 yards on 17 carries, the most by any Eagles quarterback (including Michael Vick) in franchise history. Jacobs and Hurts were both nominated for the NFL's FedEx Ground Player of the Week .

3. Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his best game of the season on Thanksgiving Day, finishing with 382 passing yards and two touchdowns. The 2020 CFP National Champion was nominated for the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week .

4. Brian Robinson Jr.

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. rushed for a career-high 105 yards on just 18 carries against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson also trucked his way to a 14-yard receiving touchdown.

5. C.J. Mosley

New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley recorded his first interception of the season, while leading the team in tackles once again with 10. This is the seventh game this season where Mosley recorded double-digit tackles.

Other notable performances

  • Up 19-13 with less than a minute remaining, Washington Commanders defensive lineman Daron Payne tipped a goal-line pass, which fell into the arms cornerback Kendall Fuller to seal the victory. Payne also recorded six tackles including two for loss.
  • Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 299 yards and a touchdown in less than three quarters against the Houston Texans.
  • Falcons linebacker Rashaan Evans led Atlanta in tackles for the sixth time this season with 13. This is the eighth game that the offseason free agent has finished with double-digit tackles.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had a 45-yard catch-and-run in overtime, setting up a goal-line game-winning touchdown from running back Nick Chubb. Cooper finished with seven receptions for 94 yards.
  • Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle tied for the most receiving yards on Miami with 85 on five receptions.

BamaCentral

