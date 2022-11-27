2022 World Cup: Spain And Germany End In Stalemate After Fullkrug's Late Equaliser

Germany and Spain ended in a 1-1 draw meaning that Germany will have to rely on a favour from Luis Enrique's side to ensure they make it through to the knockout rounds.

The heavyweight clash of the World Cup group stages ended in a draw as Germany came from behind to salvage a draw against a Spanish side who had scored seven goals in their opening game against Costa Rica.

In the first half neither side could create a clear opening which would have counted with any opportunity being deemed as offside with Antonio Rudiger thinking he had opened the scoring with a header but after he ran off celebrating, the flag went up.

After the interval the same pattern followed hence why changes were made with Luis Enrique made the first move to bring on Alvaro Morata and it paid off just under ten minutes later Morata had put Spain into the lead with a fantastic flick at the near post to get the ball past Manuel Neuer.

Hansi Flick, who will be under pressure at the threat of exiting the group stages, decided to make his own changes with one of them being Niklas Fullkrug getting brought on for just his third German cap.

The Werder Bremen forward, who has scored ten goals in the Bundesliga this season, made the all-important difference for Germany as he absolutely fired the ball past Unai Simon who didn't even have time to react with seven minutes to go.

His strike meant that Germany got their first point of the 2022 World Cup but it could have been more as Leroy Sane went through on goal in the last minute of stoppage time however he went too wide taking the ball past Simon and his resulting cutback was intercepted.

The strikers are destroying the false nines

Both Flick and Enrique decided to start the game without a recognised striker which was evident due to the first half spectacle.

Enrique persisted with Marco Asensio in the role whilst Flick dropped Kai Havertz and had Thomas Muller in the role.

The game changed as soon as those roles were abandoned, and it may have to be forward for both of these nations.

Morata was impressive for Spain as he attempted to get in-behind the backline at every given opportunity so he may have to be used against the so-called bigger sides.

Whereas Germany need that cutting edge to have a chance of going through so it will be no surprise to see him from the start against Costa Rica who are expected to sit deep and soak up pressure.

The Germans need Spain to beat Japan as well as a victory of their own to have a chance of getting to the knockouts which is something that they failed to do in 2018.

