ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Transfer Room

2022 World Cup: Spain And Germany End In Stalemate After Fullkrug's Late Equaliser

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Oo1E_0jPGIo6f00

Germany and Spain ended in a 1-1 draw meaning that Germany will have to rely on a favour from Luis Enrique's side to ensure they make it through to the knockout rounds.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The heavyweight clash of the World Cup group stages ended in a draw as Germany came from behind to salvage a draw against a Spanish side who had scored seven goals in their opening game against Costa Rica.

In the first half neither side could create a clear opening which would have counted with any opportunity being deemed as offside with Antonio Rudiger thinking he had opened the scoring with a header but after he ran off celebrating, the flag went up.

After the interval the same pattern followed hence why changes were made with Luis Enrique made the first move to bring on Alvaro Morata and it paid off just under ten minutes later Morata had put Spain into the lead with a fantastic flick at the near post to get the ball past Manuel Neuer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27t4gj_0jPGIo6f00

IMAGO / PA Images

Hansi Flick, who will be under pressure at the threat of exiting the group stages, decided to make his own changes with one of them being Niklas Fullkrug getting brought on for just his third German cap.

The Werder Bremen forward, who has scored ten goals in the Bundesliga this season, made the all-important difference for Germany as he absolutely fired the ball past Unai Simon who didn't even have time to react with seven minutes to go.

His strike meant that Germany got their first point of the 2022 World Cup but it could have been more as Leroy Sane went through on goal in the last minute of stoppage time however he went too wide taking the ball past Simon and his resulting cutback was intercepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WAXsZ_0jPGIo6f00

IMAGO / Sven Simon

A Seamless and Affordable Way to Watch the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 Live From Anywhere

The strikers are destroying the false nines

Both Flick and Enrique decided to start the game without a recognised striker which was evident due to the first half spectacle.

Enrique persisted with Marco Asensio in the role whilst Flick dropped Kai Havertz and had Thomas Muller in the role.

The game changed as soon as those roles were abandoned, and it may have to be forward for both of these nations.

Morata was impressive for Spain as he attempted to get in-behind the backline at every given opportunity so he may have to be used against the so-called bigger sides.

Whereas Germany need that cutting edge to have a chance of going through so it will be no surprise to see him from the start against Costa Rica who are expected to sit deep and soak up pressure.

The Germans need Spain to beat Japan as well as a victory of their own to have a chance of getting to the knockouts which is something that they failed to do in 2018.

Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?

There is just something about Millwall. While they cannot be seen as a club the size of Sunderland I have always thought of all the London sides they are the one that are nearest to Sunderland in its outlook. Despite the reputation of their fans, the club is very much a community club.
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
SB Nation

Full Sale of Liverpool FC Unlikely According to Club Sources

Ever since news first broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were considering a sale of the club, the focus in the English media has been on the prospect of a full sale, with billionaires and nation-states being given the salacious transfer rumour treatment. Early on, though, manager Jürgen Klopp...
NBC Sports

Melbourne Bursts Into Celebration Amid Australia Win at 4 a.m.

No, seriously, Melbourne erupted in celebration early Thursday morning when Australian midfielder Mathew Leckie scored a solo goal in the 60th minute to give the Socceroos a 1-0 win against Denmark. The iconic win sent Australia to the knockout stage where it seeks to book a spot in the World...
BBC

Kolo Toure: Wigan Athletic appoint ex-Arsenal defender as manager

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Kolo Toure as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year deal. The 41-year-old replaces Leam Richardson after he was sacked by the Championship club earlier this month. The Ivorian has spent the past five years coaching at Celtic and Leicester City...
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
468K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy