ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers' All-Pro Offensive Star Suffers Likely Season Ending Injury

By Collin Haalboom
BucsGameday
BucsGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R03It_0jPGIjh200

The loss of All-Pro right tackle, Tristan Wirfs, hurts the Buccaneers' even more than the heartbreaking overtime loss suffered at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

There's no denying that Tristan Wirfs is one of the most reliable, dominant, and important players on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' roster.

In fact, he's one of the best players in the entire league.

It's a cruel twist of fate.

The Buccaneers had no business being in overtime vs. the Jacoby Brissett led Cleveland Browns to begin with. But, with how this year has gone, it's no surprise they were still on the field beyond four-quarters of play.

As infuriating as this Buccaneers' loss is, it was during the Buccaneers' second drive of overtime when disaster really struck.

Todd Bowles Gives Update on Buccaneers' Ryan Jensen

According to FOX in-game analyst, Jonathon Vilma, Tristan Wirfs suffered a serious and gruesome injury when Cleveland Browns' linebacker, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, landed on Wirfs' leg in an exposed position.

Vilma described the play to the audience but stated that they would not show the replay.

After laying on the ground for several minutes, Wirfs was carted off. And in true Tristan Wirfs fashion, he managed to get onto the cart and bid farewell to the crowd, without any sort of pain on his face.

Tristan Wirfs is a warrior.

Beyond being a superbly talented player, he is durable, intelligent, and a hell of a teammate.

This loss of Tristan Wirfs stings really bad for this football team. Even more than the heart-breaking loss they just suffered at the hands of the Cleveland Browns. A team who had lost 6 of their last 7 games, coming into this one.

We'll wait for specifics regarding the nature of Wirfs' injury, as those details become public, but it doesn't take a doctor to understand that this injury isn't good. Chances are, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without one of their most valuable players for the remainder of this 2022 season.

A season that although it isn't done, most fans of the Buccaneers could do without.

For more on this, and continued coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, make sure to follow Collin Haalboom on Twitter , and check out the Bucs Banter YouTube channel !

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady must be rolling eyes after Todd Bowles’ explanation for clock management vs. Browns

What is with NFL coaches and not using their timeouts this gameweek? Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday was guilty of this, as he just watched the clock run out without using two of his three final timeouts as the Colts failed to push the game to overtime in a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Perhaps Saturday took notes from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who also refused to use his timeouts in a 23-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday night.
TAMPA, FL
Democrat and Chronicle

What channel is the Bills game on? How to watch Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

ORCHARD PARK - How do you top perfection? The simple answer is that you can’t because, after all, perfect is perfect. So no, don’t expect the Buffalo Bills to be perfect on offense Thursday night when they travel to New England to take on the Patriots in the first of three consecutive games against AFC East opponents which, in all likelihood, will determine whether the Bills can win their third straight division title.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots-Bills forecast features wild weather for Thursday

The New England Patriots are set to take on the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, and the forecast is expected to be a wild one. The National Weather Center, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, has forecasted sustained winds of 10-15 mph with gusts of 25-30 mph around kickoff time. Wind chills will make the temperature feel like 26-28° on a night when the Patriots will be looking to keep their playoff hopes alive.
FanSided

Why a Bruce Arians return/coaching staff changes won’t save Buccaneers

Many are already calling for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to make changes to the coaching staff. Here’s why this wouldn’t save the Buccaneers’ season. The 2022 season has not exactly gone to plan for the 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to put it as lightly as possible. As such, the rather abrupt, and frankly still kind of weird, resignation of Bruce Arians as head coach has many Buccaneers fans feeling rather frustrated.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Packers Worked Out Notable Quarterback On Tuesday

With Aaron Rodgers battling a rib injury, the Packers have decided to bring in quarterback James Morgan for a workout. Morgan was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. After being waived in 2021, he had brief stints with the Panthers, Steelers and Colts. By...
GREEN BAY, WI
WETM 18 News

Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause. Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about […]
HORNELL, NY
The Spun

Football World Furious With NFL Network Reporter Tuesday

Tom Pelissero knew what he was doing with this one. On Tuesday, the NFL Network insider reported that Lamar Jackson was headed to the Denver Broncos, but took his time distinguishing which one... The football world's hearts collectively stopped. "Tom," commented NFL Network colleague Ian Rapoport. "My stomach just dropped...
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
WASHINGTON STATE
BucsGameday

BucsGameday

Tampa, FL
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

BucsGameday brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy