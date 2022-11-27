Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
McDonald's is Testing a New Restaurant Concept, and The First Location is in North Texas
McDonald’s is trying out a new approach to its drive-through restaurant model, and the fast food chain picked North Texas as its testing grounds. The new restaurant, which opened on Dec. 1 in White Settlement, is designed around mobile orders and has a drive-through lane for customers who place their orders through the McDonald’s app. Mobile orders come out on a conveyor belt for quick grab-and-go service.
Popular BBQ restaurant opens second Dallas location
The name Aaron Franklin is synonymous with BBQ in Texas. His famous BBQ restaurant in Austin- Franklin Barbecue, often has queues of several hours and has led to Franklin becoming a household name. His next project was Loro Asian Smokehouse which he opened with chef Tyson Cole in 2018, which was a fusion of Asian and Texas cuisine.
Dallas Museum of Art to reopen after evacuation due to bomb threat
DALLAS — The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) will reopen at 2 p.m. today after a temporary shutdown this morning. Shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, the museum posted on social media that it would be closed until further notice. A DMA representative confirmed with WFAA that the museum received a threat against the building and garage.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Cities In Texas For A Romantic Getaway
If you are looking for a romantic getaway for you and your significant other, then look no further than the Lone Star State. Texas boasts big cities and charming small towns just brimming with romantic activities. Whether you want to impress your loved one with an extravagant dinner or a luxury hotel stay, these Texas cities have you covered!
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth Finally Gets a New Shake Shack — and the Burger Invasion Is Just Beginning
Shake Shack arrives at WestBend, and there are at least three more Fort Worth Shake Shacks coming. The Shake Shack gods are smiling on Fort Worth once again, with Cowtown finally getting a second location of the fast casual burger favorite. WestBend is the site of Fort Worth’s new Shake Shack location, bringing its thin patties, customized burger creations, smothered crinkle fries, shakes and custards to the shopping development.
These shops in Dallas have the best apple fritters around North Texas, according to Yelp
We all know donuts make you go nuts, but do apple fritters give you the taste bud jitters?
Major accident shuts down parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett
ROWLETT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of eastbound I-30 near Rowlett will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time, police said Saturday evening, after a major accident.According to Rowlett police, on Dec. 3, 2022, at about 3:40 p.m., officers responded to a call about an accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of I-30 over Lake Ray Hubbard.When they arrived, they learned that the SUV involved in the wreck had fled the scene, continuing eastbound. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. His current status is unknown.As police continue to investigate the accident, several parts of the interstate will be closed. The affected areas are:All eastbound traffic on I-30 from Garland, which will be diverted onto N. President George Bush Turnpike.The on-ramp from Bass Pro Dr. onto eastbound I-30.The exit ramp from S. President George Bush Turnpike onto eastbound I-30.The on-ramp from southbound Dalrock onto eastbound I-30.The investigation is ongoing.
Amber Alert Texas: 7-year-old Athena Strand last seen in Paradise, outside of Fort Worth
This little 7-year-old girl may be in danger, according to Texas DPS. All the vital information you need to help find the missing child is here.
Agreement Reached Between The City Of Plano And DART
An agreement between the city of Plano and the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has been approved for the Silver Line project. New benefits and additional turn lanes were included. The Dallas Morning News reported that the 26-mile Silver Line has been in the works since 1990. The line will...
Visit the Largest Christmas Light Maze in Texas
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical holiday festivals will be popping up all over Texas in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to one of the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this epic Dallas County event to your list.
WFAA
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
Report: These spots in Texas have the best tamales statewide & some of the best in the country
When it comes to Mexican cuisine, there's truly no greater state better than Texas when cooking it up, hence the popularity of Tex-Mex.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Restaurant Expands into Abilene
SAN ANGELO, TX — The Cork & Pig will soon open its seventh location in Abilene this month. The restaurant concept is chef-driven Americana food with the specialty pizzas cooked in a wood-fired oven. There are currently 5 other locations, in Las Colinas, Midland, Odessa, San Angelo, and Southlake. The original Metroplex Cork & Pig that was on 7th Street in downtown Fort Worth was closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Once Abilene opens, there will be six locations.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Two Women Killed in River Oaks Crash With Racing Pickups
Two women were killed Wednesday night in the Fort Worth suburb of River Oaks in an accident involving racing pickup trucks. It happened after 9 p.m. on River Oaks Boulevard near Jacksboro Highway. Keith Lake Jr. loved both of those victims. There were his 37-year-old girlfriend, Cindy Griffin, and his...
It Looks Normal From The Outside, But This Texas Home Will Surprise You
Don't judge a home by its exterior!
6 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of six amazing restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
These Texas cities are home to 2 of the best drive-thru Christmas lights displays in the country
Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Officer Tracks Down Electrical Fire Inside Grapevine Mills Mall
Police in Grapevine say an officer's quick actions prevented a fire from spreading in the Grapevine Mills shopping mall last month. A police news release Friday detailed the incident in the early hours of Nov. 2. According to police, Officer Michael Diciero smelled smoke while walking into the mall. He...
Dallas semi-truck crash puts two people in the hospital
A big rig passenger is in the hospital with serious injuries from Thursday’s crash into a bridge support pillar in northwest Dallas. The semi smashed into the pillar on northbound I-35 beneath one of the 635 flyover ramps
