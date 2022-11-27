Read full article on original website
Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night
BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
House caught fire before new tenants could finish moving in; Baton Rouge officials investigating
BATON ROUGE - People who just bought a home off Sherwood Forest Boulevard hadn't even finished moving in when the house caught fire Wednesday morning. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said flames erupted at the home on Glenhaven Drive around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke coming from the kitchen at the back of the home.
Second suspect linked to deadly Choctaw Drive shooting arrested in St. John the Baptist Parish
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), a 19-year-old man linked to a deadly Sunday, November 20 drive-by shooting has been arrested. This marks the second arrest in connection with the incident, which occurred on South Choctaw Drive. *Read details of the original...
2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say
A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
Injuries Sustained In Motor Vehicle Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Louisiana Police Department, a motor-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday in Baton Rouge. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident.
Police seeking 18-year-old suspect in shopping center carjacking
GONZALES - An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly participating in an October carjacking, according to police. The Gonzales Police Department announced that James D. Earl, 18, was wanted in an investigation into a reported carjacking that happened on Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Earl allegedly participated in the carjacking along with Ricky Williams Jr., who was arrested after the theft led to a chase and the car crashing into a nearby home.
LPSO: 1 arrested, 2 sought in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation
LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says one person has been arrested and two others are sought after in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5. According to LPSO, three individuals entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.
Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
Accident in Baton Rouge ends with arrest of convicted felon and seizure of gun, suspected heroin, marijuana and more
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to an accident around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29. The accident involved a 2010 BMW and it took place in the 8000 block of Bluebonnet Blvd. The driver of the BMW...
Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information
ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
18-wheeler crashed through barricade, blocked I-110 for hours Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the I-110 early Wednesday morning. Watch live newscasts here. The crash happened at the I-110 North exit at Government Street. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported. CLOSE UP: Truck...
Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade
BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning. Watch live newscasts here. The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 north is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.
BRPD says tipster calls are up, but nearly 150 murders remain unsolved since last year
BATON ROUGE - On Monday, Ryan Priest's family celebrated his birthday, nearly eight months since his murder. Brandy Pascley says she knows who killed her brother in a triple shooting back in April. Because the family says they haven't heard much from Baton Rouge Police, she says she's had to...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for information about unsolved deadly hit-and-run
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for answers in an unsolved deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 31, 2022, around 4:15 a.m., BRPD officers responded to a major traffic accident in the 6900 block of Airline Highway, near Prescott Road. Once on the scene, officers...
Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
Missing 9-year-old girl found with the help of search dogs and drones in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department asked for the public’s help locating a missing 9-year-old girl overnight. ZPD let the public know about the missing girl around 3 a.m. and she was found within an hour. It all started around 11 p.m. when ZPD was notified...
Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school
DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning. Watch live newscasts here. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.
Baton Rouge man facing life in fatal shooting gets 25 years in plea deal
A man faced life in prison if he was convicted of shooting his alleged pot dealer during a trial this week. But Tykelian Lyndell Lafleur pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the 2018 drug deal in Baton Rouge that ended in bloodshed and was instead sentenced to 25 years behind bars.
