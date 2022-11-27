ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Vehicle slams into gate of BR apartment complex overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A vehicle slammed into the gate of an apartment complex in Baton Rouge overnight. It happened just before midnight on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at The Villa, a complex located on S. Acadian Thruway, near Government Street. Photos taken at the scene show the aftermath of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Officials identify man killed in shootout at Baton Rouge apartment last week

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a reported gunfight at an apartment complex the night before Thanksgiving that left one person dead and at least one injured. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex on Mead Road near I-12. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between multiple people in an apartment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police arrest one after high-speed chase late Wednesday night

BAKER - Police arrested a person after a high-speed chase ended in a car crash along Airline Highway late Wednesday night. The Baker Police Department reportedly tried to pull over 23-year-old Johnathan Robertson off Groom Road, and when officers walked up to Robertson's car, he drove off. Robertson drove from...
BAKER, LA
theadvocate.com

2nd man arrested in deadly South Choctaw drive-by shooting, Baton Rouge Police say

A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening. Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested Nov. 26 in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking 18-year-old suspect in shopping center carjacking

GONZALES - An 18-year-old is wanted for allegedly participating in an October carjacking, according to police. The Gonzales Police Department announced that James D. Earl, 18, was wanted in an investigation into a reported carjacking that happened on Oct. 26 at Bayou Terrace Shopping Center. Earl allegedly participated in the carjacking along with Ricky Williams Jr., who was arrested after the theft led to a chase and the car crashing into a nearby home.
GONZALES, LA
WLBT

Arrest made in fatal delivery driver shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest has been made in the February shooting death of a Louisiana businessman. Jacob Collins, 27, was arrested Saturday by Jackson Police on an outstanding murder warrant. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. Tarik Domino of Baton Rouge had been delivering produce from...
JACKSON, MS
wbrz.com

Zachary city employee arrested, accused of leaking police information

ZACHARY - A city worker is accused of going through law enforcement documents she wasn't supposed to access and then leaking that information. According to arrest documents from Louisiana State Police, 37-year-old Ashley Cobb, a Zachary court clerk, was booked Wednesday on charges of malfeasance and trespassing state computers. Investigators...
ZACHARY, LA
wbrz.com

Off-ramp blocked as crews assist semi-trailer crashed through barricade

BATON ROUGE - Emergency crews are working to assist a semi-trailer that crashed through a barricade on the Interstate early Wednesday morning. Watch live newscasts here. The off-ramp connecting I-10 east and I-110 north is blocked as crews work the accident. The Baton Rouge Police Department said no injuries were reported.
BATON ROUGE, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Police Investigating Afternoon Shooting

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue reported detectives are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Iris Street & Sanders Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. this afternoon. Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot during the...
wbrz.com

Sheriff: 'All clear' after Ascension chemical leak forced shutdown at nearby school

DONALDSONVILLE - A chemical leak at a manufacturing company forced several roads and a nearby school to shut down Thursday morning. Watch live newscasts here. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and school officials, an ammonia leak at CF Industries happened around 6:30 a.m., before school started, and buses transporting students to Donaldsonville Primary were redirected to Lowery Primary/Middle School out of caution.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA

