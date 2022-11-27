ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Patriots fight for redemption in Wheeling

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — One local high school football team fights for redemption on Friday, December 2, 2022. In 2021, the Independence Patriots fell in the WVSSAC AA State championships. The pain the players, coaches, and community felt as they watched Fairmont Senior take home the trophy still lasts to this day. “I think […]
WHEELING, WV
WVNT-TV

Bates took a chance, and wound up with a new team at WVU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At the same time she was graduating from Georgia Tech, Sarah Bates saw all of the changes in her surroundings. A number of her Yellow Jackets teammates were leaving the program, either to play basketball professionally, start their post-basketball career, or find a new program to play for.
MORGANTOWN, WV
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Scarlet Nation

West Virginia basketball makes impression, has a chance for another

West Virginia wanted to make an impression during their stay at the PK85 in Portland and while it wasn’t quite as strong as it could have been, the message was still well received. This Mountaineers basketball team finished 2-1 in the three-game tournament falling to only eventual champion Purdue...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Source: WVU to name Wren Baker new athletic director

West Virginia has hired Wren Baker to be its 12th athletic director, a source told EerSports Wednesday. Baker had been in the same position at North Texas since July 2016. He replaces Shane Lyons, who was fired Nov. 14. An announcement is expected this afternoon, though a press conference will...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Decision Has Likely Been Made on Neal Brown

Earlier this morning, WVU hired Wren Baker from North Texas as their new athletic director. His first major decision will be whether or not to relieve Neal Brown of his duties as head football coach. Well, it appears a decision has been made on Brown’s future. According to Ross...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Expect Big News Soon

Morgantown, West Virginia – The entire world at West Virginia University has been turned upside down in the last few weeks and the situation is only going to get even more interesting in the coming days. Shane Lyons was recently fired. No one ever really expected that to happen....
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

LISTEN: Rapid reactions to the new athletic director

Flying solo, Chris Anderson takes inventory of the news that West Virginia is hiring Wren Baker as its new athletic director. The first reaction? WVU made a good pick with the potential for great results ... but this is a tricky situation to enter with the football program situated the way it is right now. All that and more is on the way once you press play. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

See where Morgantown falls on college towns ranking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A recent WalletHub study ranked 415 college towns and cities across the United States; here’s how Morgantown stacked up. Overall, Morgantown, home of the West Virginia University Mountaineers, ranked 123rd, but it definitely did better in some categories than others. There were three main categories used to create the overall ranking, and West Virginia ranked in the top 25 for Social Environment at 23rd. It also ranked top 100 for Wallet Friendliness at 92nd. However, for Academic and Economic Opportunity, WalletHub placed Morgantown at 373rd.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling High School Football Playoff traffic and safety information

The Wheeling Police Department wants to inform the public of increased security and vehicular traffic in and around Wheeling Island Stadium this weekend for the West Virginia Super Six High School Football Championship games. In addition to a large law enforcement presence throughout the two-day event, residents and visitors should expect increased traffic– especially on Zane Street […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia road to stop receiving mail

(WTRF) A road in West Virginia will stop receiving mail according to a letter sent by a West Virginia Post Master. The letter obtained by 7News says that residents on Leopold Lane in Wheeling after box 154 will stop receiving mail due to road conditions. The Post Master told the residents that the road conditions […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Mall at Robinson sold for $46 million

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Mall at Robinson has been sold.In a press release on JLL Capital Markets website, the Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. bought the mall for $46 million.Kohan owns dozens of shopping malls across the country, including Clearview Mall in Butler, Indiana Mall in Indiana, Pa., and Washington Crown Center in Washington, Pa. 
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy