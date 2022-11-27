Community profile: Sunlight’s Joe Sims wears multiple hats to help keep mountain operations in top form

Read full article on original website
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Everyone invited to posada, a traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition, on public land
Comforting food, warm drinks, and community all comprise the traditional Latin American Christmas-season tradition of posadas. Different cultures and nationalities celebrate in many ways, but the Mexican tradition always includes tamales and champurrado — or Mexican hot chocolate. On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wilderness Workshop’s Latinx...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Chemistry brews nicely among Aspen, Glenwood hockey players heading into this season
Glenwood Springs High School boys hockey looks to score major on a minor change. That change came when some Aspen players showed up to play for Demons varsity. “Honestly, I feel like we have a really good team this year,” Jacob Barlow, a Roaring Fork High School junior, said during a cold Monday practice at the Glenwood Springs Community Center ice rink. “We have a good chance of going far in the playoffs.”
This Colorado City Is The Best Christmas Town In The U.S.
Travel + Leisure pinpointed the best destinations for holiday cheer in the nation.
vailmag.com
The life of a snowcat operator is not for everyone.
But those who love it really love it. Stephen Becht fits the latter description. Becht grew up in the flatlands of Carmel, Indiana. He started driving excavators as a teenager and ran his own landscaping business in high school. Now in his early 30s, Becht has spent a decade on Vail’s 40-person cat crew and is one of the group’s most seasoned, and respected, members and mentors. In April 2022, during a shift that ran from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., I rode shotgun in Becht’s Prinoth Bison X snowcat for an hour. It was 16 degrees outside and 75 in the cab. As we motored uphill out of Lionshead, I recorded Becht detailing the craft’s finer points, including how a groomer earns a nickname, and what keeps him hooked. The following transcription is edited for clarity and brevity:
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Cottonwood Pass closed for winter season, U.S. Forest Service also implements winter closures
Cottonwood Pass in Eagle County from Gypsum to the Roaring Fork Valley is now closed for the remainder of the winter season from mile marker 2.5 in Gypsum to mile marker 12.5. The road will re-open in April 2023 or when conditions allow, Eagle County officials announced on Tuesday. For more information, contact the Eagle County Road & Bridge Department at 970-328-3540 or at road@eaglecounty.us.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Glenwood Springs receives good snowfall overnight, local skier dude ‘antsy’ for good season
Glenwood Springs’ residents woke up to city snow plows clearing streets and shop owners shoveling sidewalks Tuesday morning after the area received decent snowfall overnight. Grand Junction-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said Tuesday morning that Glenwood Springs received between 2-3 inches from Monday to Tuesday. “Overall,” he...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Early season powder days in the forecast for Aspen area resorts
Aspen Mountain and Snowmass may have opened early, but, still, the mountains have thirsted for snow. On Opening Day, Ajax mountain manager Travis Benson said what they would be able to open next would depend heavily on Mother Nature, despite their snowmaking capabilities. Mother Nature seems to have listened and is delivering a couple of storms throughout the next week.
coloradosun.com
How Meeker, a small hunter’s haven, became a medical destination
When Rich DiPaola needed new hips this year, the retired engineer headed north. He lives in Grand Junction — the regional medical center of western Colorado — but he chose to travel two hours to an out-of-the-way town long known as a hunters’ haven, not a medical destination.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Resident making threats with gun prompts Basalt police to petition court under red-tag law
Two potentially violent incidents involving a Basalt resident recently prompted a town police sergeant to file a “red flag” petition seeking a judge’s order to seize his firearms, according to court filings. “This case is why the statute exists — to ensure that people who show a...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Changes to Glenwood Springs sign code and a minor change to accessory tourist rentals
Glenwood Springs City Council voted unanimously recently to approve minor text amendments to the city’s sign code and one minor amendment to the rules for accessory tourist rentals. “These sign code amendments address two kinds of signs, monument signs and pole signs,” Emery Ellingson, a community development planner for...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Be heard at the Chat with Council event Wednesday night
Glenwood Springs City Council Members Marco Dehm and Ingrid Wussow are “going to be hanging out to have a chat with the community.”. At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the public is invited to meet up with Dehm (Ward 1) and Wussow (Ward 2) at the Glenwood Springs Golf Course to chat about whatever they want.
Family of woman found dead near a Vail creek says things aren’t adding up
This case is being investigated as a suspicious death and the cause of death is undetermined, but her family says there has to be more to the story.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Bob Rankin stepping down from Colorado Senate seat
Republican state Sen. Bob Rankin of Carbondale today announced his resignation from the Colorado State Senate, effective Jan. 10, 2023 as the Colorado General Assembly is set to convene for the new session. “I have informed the Secretary of the Senate my intention to resign from the Colorado State Senate...
skyhinews.com
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials find no evidence of wolves near Meeker, where 40 cattle have been found dead inexplicably
Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials have little explanation for why as many as 40 cattle near Meeker have shown up dead in recent months in a situation described as “perplexing” to the agency’s governing board this month. While wolves were an early target for blame, Colorado Parks...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rulemaking request aimed at cumulative climate impacts of oil and gas development headed to COGCC, Garfield County objects
A request before Colorado’s oil and gas regulators for new rulemaking aimed at reining in broader climate impacts from the industry would amount to a de facto ban on further energy development in the state, Garfield County officials say. County commissioners last week joined other oil and gas producing...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Don’t forget to catch Hometown Holidays this weekend in Rifle
Rifle kicks off its Hometown Holidays festival on Friday. The weekend-long festivities include a parade of floats decorated in holiday lights, performances at the Ute Theater, fireworks and more. This year’s festivities are also being graced with a visit from Kris Kringle himself, said Mandie Dovey of the Rifle Chamber...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Watch your step, winter’s here
Rifle received a nice dusting of snow between Monday and Tuesday. There’s more to come, a weather specialist said. Grand Junction-based National Weather Service Meteorologist Scott Stearns said Tuesday morning that Rifle received close to an inch of snow accumulation early this week. With another storm system moving in,...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle council zaps electric vehicle hookup requirement
Rifle City Council has pulled the plug on a proposal to require electric vehicle-capable wiring for any new construction unit with a garage. Based on the size of the structure, adding EV capabilities is estimated to cost between $150-$300 during construction. The proposal failed 3-1 Nov. 16. Rifle City Council...
Police: Common red flags for rental scams in Eagle County
Most Eagle County residents are aware of the monumental struggle that has become the local search for housing. Many renters are now becoming all too familiar with an array of scammers attempting to take advantage of an already slim housing market at the expense of scrambling residents-to-be. Vail Police suggest those on the housing hunt take caution.
Summit Daily News
‘The scariest drug I’ve encountered:’ How Eagle County’s drug task force is working to combat transport of fentanyl on I-70
EAGLE COUNTY — Fentanyl remains a major concern among law enforcement and community members as overdose deaths in Colorado and across the country have risen significantly. The Denver Post reported that in the five-year span between 2017 and 2021, the number of fentanyl deaths in Colorado has “increased more than tenfold” from 81 to 900. Local law enforcement officials said this trend has continued throughout 2022.
