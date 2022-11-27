It’s 2022 and for the life of me I cannot understand why I still see people at fast food joints, pizza joints, whatever JOINTS touching my food OR food in general without gloves on. Honestly. Here we are. Post pandemic (so says Biden) and you’d think we would have learned something. Germs, germs, germs! And, honestly, a lot of people have poor hygiene habits. No offense, but I’m serious. The kick in the pants here is this – these people, with their bare hands, touching my food, expect a tip. A tip for what? Doing your job? Touching my food with hands that could have been ANYWHERE, DOING ANYTHING. Truly, the possibilities are endless once you start thinking about it, resulting in a loss of appetite. I love to tip. I love to lift people up… BUT! to the dude at my FAVORITE PIZZA PLACE I saw putting my pizza in the box with hands that looked like he shoveled manure for 8 hours, please… wash your hands. Put gloves on, and respect the paying customer. Does a grown man or woman really have to be told this? I’m sure this is going to offend some people (those that don’t wear gloves and are in food service) but to you I say, “GROW UP”. If people are being told to stick a needle in their arms and have God knows what injected in them to protect YOU from COVID, the least you can do for me is to toss on some gloves.

PAWTUCKET, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO