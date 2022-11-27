Read full article on original website
friars.com
Men’s Basketball Falls to TCU, 75-62
FORTH WORTH, Texas - The Providence College men's basketball team was defeated by Texas Christian University (TCU), 75-62, on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as part of the BIG EAST-Big 12 Battle. The Friars fell to 5-3 on the season. Sophomores Devin Carter (Miami, Fla.) and Bryce Hopkins (Oak Park, Ill.) each recorded a game-high 17 points. Freshman Jayden Pierre (Elizabeth, N.J.) chipped in with 13 points.
friars.com
Women's Basketball Game Notes vs. No. 3/3 Connecticut
PROVIDENCE OPENS BIG EAST PLAY AT CONNECTICUT ... Providence will travel to Storrs, Conn. to take on No. 3/3 Connecticut at Gampel Pavilion on Friday, Dec. 2. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on SNY. LAST TIME PROVIDENCE DEFEATED A RANKED OPPONENT... The Friars...
friars.com
No. 10 Men's Hockey To Battle Boston College In Home-and-Home Series
Matchup: No. 10 Providence (9-3-3, 6-0-3 HEA) vs. Boston College (5-5-2, 4-3-1 HEA) Faceoff: 7 PM (Fri.) – Conte Forum – Chestnut Hill, Mass. U.S. Stream: ESPN+ | Play-by-play: Eric Gallanty, Color: Andrew Raycroft. International Stream: Stretch Internet. Radio: NewsRadio 104.7 FM | Varsity Network App | Play-by-play:...
friars.com
The Nate Leaman Radio Show To Air On Tuesday, November 29
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The next episode of the Nate Leaman Radio Show will air on Tuesday, November 29 from 6-7 p.m, on NewsRadio 104.7 FM. Mike Logan, in his 28th season as the voice of the Friars, will host the show beginning at 6 p.m. The show can also be heard online on the Varsity Network App.
vermontcatholic.org
Dominican order sees surge in vocations from Providence College graduates
In the past several years, an increasing number of Providence College graduates have pursued a vocation with the Dominican order that runs the Rhode Island university. “During the five years I was in Providence, we had at least one student enter the novitiate at the end of each year,” said Dominican Father Michael Weibley, whose first assignment after ordination was as a chaplain and professor at Providence College.
thecougarpress.org
Student feature: Carson Peterson selects Brown University
Carson Peterson ‘23 on the process of committing to Brown University and his thoughts about the future. On Nov. 15, Carson Peterson ‘23 announced his commitment to Brown University via his Instagram account. Peterson rows for Casitas Rowing and has several rowing achievements. He qualified for the 2022 World Rowing Junior Championship selection camp in February of 2022. His success caught the attention of many of the nation’s top rowing programs including UC Berkeley and University of Washington. Peterson’s decision was the culmination of a process of emails, talking on the phone, scouting and campus visits.
rhodycigar.com
URI students show up for Narragansett midterm election
During the 2022 midterm elections, there was a significant increase in student voter registration in the town of Narragansett. Graphic by: Elizabeth Wong. Before the midterm elections this year, a number of University of Rhode Island officials urged students who lived off-campus to register to vote in the towns they live in during the school year.
GoLocalProv
One of Providence’s Ultimate Neighborhood Bars Has New Owners
Brenden Oates can recall going to his family’s bar on Chalkstone Avenue for as long as he can remember. His father Terry Oates had bought Gilligan’s Pub in 1992, in a space that has served as a neighborhood watering hole dating back to 1933. According to Brenden Oates,...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Neighborhood Names 2 to Board, HARI Appoints Trustees, NAIL and Residential Add
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. NAIL Grows Project Management Department with Aysha Caseres. NAIL Communications expands their project management department with Aysha Caseres, according to...
ABC6.com
First Rhode Island recreational marijuana sale made in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The first legal sale of recreational marijuana in Rhode Island happened bright and early Thursday morning. Christopher Hampton made that purchase at RISE in Warwick, which opened to customers at 5:45 a.m. after a ribbon cutting. “I am excited. I just feel like it’s something...
NECN
4 Top Winter Activities That Don't Involve Skiing
If you're one of those New Englanders who's looking for something different to do this winter and want to skip the slopes, Travel Editor of Yankee Magazine Kim Knox Beckius has some ideas. 4 Unique Winter Activities To Do In New England:. 1. Cross-Country Skating, Fairlee, VT. From the scenery...
GoLocalProv
Principal Stabbed by Student at Providence High School
A school official was stabbed by a student at Central High School in Providence on Wednesday morning. According to police, Principal Robert DiMuccio was stabbed after a fight had broken out among students. Police say the injuries are non-life threatening. A student is in custody, say police. This story is...
Popular Chicken Finger Chain Officially Coming to SouthCoast and Rhode Island in 2023
He was told a restaurant that only served chicken fingers would never succeed, but Louisiana native Todd Graves believed in his dream, and since 1996, Raising Cane’s has become one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the country. Chicken lovers in New England must make the trip to...
ABC6.com
Police prepare for big turnout on first day of adult marijuana sales in Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — December 1 marks the start of the adult sale of marijuana in Rhode Island, six months after the Cannabis Act was signed into law by Governor Dan McKee. That means that as of Thursday, anyone over the age of 21 will now be able to purchase pot legally in the Ocean State.
ABC6.com
Providence’s Cranston Street Armory to house Rhode Island homeless this winter
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Several public meeting notices will be filed Wednesday, allowing the McKee administration to house homeless Rhode Islanders in Providence’s Cranston Street Armory throughout the winter. The 24-hour warming station will temporarily be open to anyone experiencing homelessness who is living in an inhabitable environment,...
Turnto10.com
Cars crashing into stores: A deadly problem in Southern New England
(WJAR) — A deadly problem is going largely untracked: cars crashing into storefronts. It happened in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts Tuesday night as cars hit two different CVS stores and dozens of other times just in the past year. In each of those incidents no one inside the...
ABC6.com
Zoo cancels ‘Holiday Lights Spectacular’ for Sunday night
PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo has canceled their Holiday Lights Spectacular. The zoo said the event, that would have taken place Sunday night, was canceled because of “predicted inclement weather.”. Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will be allowed to use those tickets...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island medical marijuana dispensary application rescinded by state
(WJAR) — The NBC 10 I-Team learned regulators have pulled back the application of a potential medical marijuana dispensary in Rhode Island. Green Wave compassion center was one of the companies selected during a lottery last year awarding five new compassion center licenses. The state rescinded the application selection...
Sec. Galvin orders hand recounts of 2 Mass. House races
The 1st Middlesex District and the 2nd Essex District will undergo recounts before Dec. 10. Massachusetts Secretary of State Bill Galvin ordered hand recounts of two state House of Representatives races Wednesday. Local election officials in the 2nd Essex District and the 1st Middlesex District will need to complete recounts...
rinewstoday.com
Ron & Jen’s Great Escape – Nov. 30, 2022 – Ron St. Pierre and Jen Brien
It’s 2022 and for the life of me I cannot understand why I still see people at fast food joints, pizza joints, whatever JOINTS touching my food OR food in general without gloves on. Honestly. Here we are. Post pandemic (so says Biden) and you’d think we would have learned something. Germs, germs, germs! And, honestly, a lot of people have poor hygiene habits. No offense, but I’m serious. The kick in the pants here is this – these people, with their bare hands, touching my food, expect a tip. A tip for what? Doing your job? Touching my food with hands that could have been ANYWHERE, DOING ANYTHING. Truly, the possibilities are endless once you start thinking about it, resulting in a loss of appetite. I love to tip. I love to lift people up… BUT! to the dude at my FAVORITE PIZZA PLACE I saw putting my pizza in the box with hands that looked like he shoveled manure for 8 hours, please… wash your hands. Put gloves on, and respect the paying customer. Does a grown man or woman really have to be told this? I’m sure this is going to offend some people (those that don’t wear gloves and are in food service) but to you I say, “GROW UP”. If people are being told to stick a needle in their arms and have God knows what injected in them to protect YOU from COVID, the least you can do for me is to toss on some gloves.
