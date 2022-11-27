Read full article on original website
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
McCaffrey returns to practice for short-handed 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.
Chase Elliott wins most popular driver for 5th straight year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott simply can't be beat when it comes to his grip on NASCAR 's title as fans most popular driver. Not even with a late social media push by Ryan Blaney to end Elliott's reign.
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
White making name for himself again as Jets' starting QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White was greeted by his wide-eyed twin toddlers when he finally got home to his apartment last Sunday. They had no idea their father had put on a dazzling performance during which Jets fans chanted his name while he led New York to a victory a few hours earlier.
Bobby Wagner faces Seahawks for first time with Rams
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was the beating heart of the Seattle Seahawks' defense for a full decade, growing from a hard-hitting rookie linebacker into a six-time All-Pro with a Super Bowl ring and the abiding love of an entire region of football fans. Wagner's first game against...
Fox’s record-breaking NFL ratings prove nobody watches for broadcasters
How much is that doggie in the window? If you ever needed more evidence that sports TV executives — those who ostensibly know what’s best for viewers — operate on a wish consider this: The Giants-Cowboys game Thanksgiving Day on Fox established the record as the most-watched regular-season game since 1988, when such numbers were first recorded. It’s estimated that 42 million watched. If we’re to judge such a record by the hirings and spending habits of network shot-callers, that record number reflects a repudiation of Fox’s longtime team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, this season lured to ESPN for a staggering total...
Deion Sanders: The Prime Decision
Everyone is awaiting for Deion Sanders to announce his coaching future in college football.
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
After 51-point burst, Suns’ Devin Booker seeks encore vs. Rockets
Lauding efficiency can sometimes require a measure of subjectivity, for what is worthy of ceaseless praise from some doesn’t quite
AP source: Celtics extend Horford for 2 years, $20 million
BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics aren't letting Al Horford go anywhere this time. The team announced Thursday that the 36-year-old veteran big man has signed an extension to remain in Boston.
Edwards sparks Towns-less T-wolves, 109-101 over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards had 29 points, five steals and three blocks to lead Minnesota to a 109-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in the first game of an extended absence for injured Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns. “When he plays with great energy, it pulsates...
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly...
