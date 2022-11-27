Homes have been selling for 3% below their asking price typically in recent weeks, according to Zoopla.For much of 2021 and the first half of 2022, the average discount that homes were selling for was 0%, it said, meaning that properties were typically achieving their asking price.The property website said it expects discounts to increase further in 2023.Its latest housing market report said: “History shows that when discounts reach 5-6% this points to flat to falling prices.“It’s important sellers who want to achieve a sale are realistic on selling prices and speak to agents for the right advice for their...

3 DAYS AGO