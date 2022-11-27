Read full article on original website
Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino
It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
localsyr.com
A chilly afternoon with snow north
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow as of 3 p.m. Hello December! We’re feeling like it with chilly temperatures, very gusty winds, and lake effect snow. For most...
Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?
"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
This Is the Snowiest City in New York State
Syracuseis a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populated city in New York, after New York City, Buffalo, Yonkers, and Rochester.
Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints
After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations
Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location
A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
Winds knock out power to 1,200 in Central NY; Onondaga Central sends kids home from 2 schools
Update 3:45 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all customers in Central New York, according to National Grid’s outage map. Syracuse, N.Y. — High winds battering Central New York have left more than 1,200 without power midday Thursday. Onondaga Central School District had to close two schools...
iheartoswego.com
Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday
While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
NYSP identify body found in St. Lawrence County
LISBON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police say the body found in St. Lawrence County last week has been identified. Police responded to Pray Road in the town of Lisbon on November 24 around 1:15 for reports of a woman found dead in a ditch on the side of the road, according to NYSP. […]
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
Early morning fire destroys Oswego County house, 1 person injured
Scriba, N. Y. — An Oswego County home caught fire early Tuesday morning, destroying the house and injuring one person, deputies said. Dispatchers alerted deputies, firefighters and emergency crew members of the fire around 3:39 a.m. at 1292 County Route 1 in Scriba, said Lt. Andy Bucher, a spokesperson for the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office.
Oneida Dispatch
Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy
UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
wwnytv.com
Wind & rain & snow, oh, my
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have weather alerts for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be windy and rainy. Wednesday night into Thursday evening will be snowy for some. Winds could gust to 50 mph. That’s why there’s a wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
flackbroadcasting.com
Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben
STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
Act now and get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy food
You could get up to $939. SNAP aims to provide food to deserving and needy families. Money is given to buy healthy and nutritious meals and to ensure self-sufficiency to an extent.
