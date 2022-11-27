ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scriba, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Larry The Cable Guy Announces Comedy Shows At Upstate NY Casino

It's time to git 'er done as one of our favorite comedians makes his way back to Upstate New York. 2022 was not only been a great year for concerts in Upstate New York, but for comedy shows as well. So many big names like Nikki Glaser, Bill Burr, Sebastian Maniscalco, and so many others have performed in the region. That great trend of shows will be rolling into 2023!
WATERLOO, NY
localsyr.com

A chilly afternoon with snow north

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – There is a new snow winner east of Lake Ontario. Highmarket, in Lewis County reported between 12 and 15 inches of snow as of 3 p.m. Hello December! We’re feeling like it with chilly temperatures, very gusty winds, and lake effect snow. For most...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Cast of Legendary X-Mas Movie to Reunite in Central New York! Where Will They Be?

"Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." That, and so many other famous lines, were shared by the cast members of It's a Wonderful Life, a movie that has been ranked by some as the best Christmas movie ever. The movie tells a haunting yet inspiring story about the power of giving back, and has been watched by millions of people during holiday seasons since its release in 1947.
SENECA FALLS, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Popular Pizzeria In Western New York Responds To Complaints

After getting blitzed over the weekend with complaints, one popular pizzeria in Western New York is responding to the issues. When a locally-owned restaurant is known for constantly giving back to its community whenever it can, it is shocking to see how many people are quick to complain over something that does not involve the food quality or customer service.
LOCKPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

How fast did the wind howl where you live in Upstate NY? See chart of 300+ locations

Syracuse, N.Y. -- High winds roared across Upstate New York on Wednesday and this morning, knocking out power, toppling trees and closing roads. The top wind gust speed reported to the National Weather Service was 63 mph, at the Albany International Airport. Several locations in the hills of Western New York and the North Country posted totals of more than 50 mph.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Legendary NY Furniture Store Closing Hudson Valley Location

A furniture store that's served generations of New Yorkers will be closing its Hudson Valley location, but the business will continue. There are lots of options when it comes to buying furniture in the Hudson Valley. Whether it's a high-end sectional from Ethan Allen or a discount bunk bed from Bob's, there's a furniture store somewhere in the region that fits every budget and lifestyle.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
iheartoswego.com

Help VTC Change Lives This Giving Tuesday

While the hours of Giving Tuesday are winding down, the Volunteer Transportation Center Foundation reminds you there's still time to make a Giving Tuesday donation and help the VTC change lives for people in the North Country. Whether it's helping the VTC to transport someone to life-saving a chemotherapy treatment...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations

Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
ILION, NY
WIBX 950

I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession

It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
UTICA, NY
Oneida Dispatch

Sheriff Hood comments on crime strategy

UTICA, N.Y. — Following a meeting convened by State Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, along with law enforcement officials to discuss methods, techniques, and resources to address crime concerns and gun violence in communities across the state, Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood also shared his viewpoints related to the law enforcement community.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Wind & rain & snow, oh, my

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We have weather alerts for the next couple of days. Wednesday will be windy and rainy. Wednesday night into Thursday evening will be snowy for some. Winds could gust to 50 mph. That’s why there’s a wind warning for Jefferson and Lewis counties from 7...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Western Fire Department: Truck torched in Sunday night blaze near Steuben

STEUBEN- A truck was torched by flames late afternoon Sunday in Oneida County, emergency officials say. It was shortly before 4:30 p.m. when 9-1-1 dispatchers received calls of a truck fire on North Steuben Road, town of Steuben. Western Fire Department was the primary responder. According to officials, a Dodge...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY

