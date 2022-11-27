ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches for 10 Days & You Can Get Its New One

Years after its release, Popeyes Chicken Sandwich remains one of the best chicken sandwiches in fast food. So, people get excited on the rare occasions when a new one hits the menu. That happened this month with the release of the chain's new Blackened Chicken Sandwich. To celebrate its release,...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Amy Christie

Woman walks out when asked to split bill for meal: "I shouldn't have to"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. I still remember when I went out with friends and chilled out for a few hours while sharing several appetizers, entrees, pastries, coffees, and drinks. It had been a few weeks since we got together, and we lost track of time as we kept sharing what went on in our lives.
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
TODAY.com

Mom's easy Elf on the Shelf hack goes viral

Editor’s note: This story may contain spoilers for prying little eyes!. For better or worse, parents around the world are welcoming Elf on the Shelf into their homes this month. But one California mom is hoping to make the lives of adults everywhere just a little bit easier. Mom...
RIVERSIDE, CA
TODAY.com

Read the fine print: How to avoid costly mistakes when shopping

Avoid costly mistakes when shopping this holiday season by reading the fine print on sales, return policies, shipping policies, gift card policies and more. NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen shares her tips.Nov. 29, 2022.
Mic

Here are the best cheap gifts on Amazon & they're selling fast

Shopping for others is an activity that brings out the best in many of us. It’s fun to spend time contemplating what small item will brighten the day, or every day, of our friends and family. But it’s easy to feel tapped out — financially and creatively — after a few brilliant insights and clever discoveries.
TODAY.com

I’ve sent a holiday card every year for the past 17 years. It’s time to stop

Since my husband and I were first married in 2005, we have sent holiday photo cards every year to our nearest and dearest. Our photo usually entailed some manner of theatrics and a caption with a bad pun. The year I was pregnant with our firstborn, for example, my husband held a tape measure around my pregnant belly, a contractor’s pencil resting on his ears, with the attendant message of “Hope your holidays are measuring up!” We have been an absolute embarrassment to ourselves, and eventually our offspring became co-conspirators who embraced the tradition as well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy