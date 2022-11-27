ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Koko Iwasaki Engaged to Kiki Nyemchek After 4 Years Together: 'Easy Yes'

By Miranda Siwak
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Love on the dance floor! After four years together, Koine “Koko” Iwasaki and Kiki Nyemchek are engaged.

‘DWTS’ Pro Koine ‘Koko’ Iwasaki and Kiki Nyemchek’s Relationship Timeline

“Easy ask, easy yes 🤍 ,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 25, and Nyemchek, 31, captioned a joint Instagram post of proposal photos on Sunday, November 27.

The special moment happened one day earlier as the So You Think You Can Dance finalist popped the question on bended knee with an oval-cut diamond ring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AWrN2_0jPGGp6G00
Kiki Nyemchek and Koine Iwasaki. Courtesy of Koine Iwasaki/Instagram

“What!!!!!!!!!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!!!!!,” fellow DWTS pro Alan Bersten wrote via Instagram comment on Sunday. “I’m so happy for you both!!!!!!”

Iwasaki, who joined DWTS as a pro dancer for this year’s season 31 , and the Russia native also received well-wishes from her other colleagues. Val Chmerkovskiy , Witney Carson , Lindsay Arnold , Gleb Savchenko and other ABC personalities offered their congratulations via social media.

Celebrity Engagements of 2022

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Crying again and again. Can’t wait for you to experience this next INCREDIBLE chapter of your lives,” Jenna Johnson — who is currently expecting her first child with Chmerkovskiy —  replied. “It’s the absolute BEST!!!!”

Iwasaki and Nyemchek initially met as competitors on SYTYCD season 14 , though neither of them took home the America’s Favorite Dancer prize. (The Japan native finished in second while her now-fiancé placed fourth.) After a platonic bond throughout the reality TV competition and subsequent tour , their connection soon evolved.

A Guide to All the 'DWTS' Pros and Their Spouses

“I wanted to wait for a special time to post this picture or even post a picture of us in general, but then I thought about how silly that is, especially cause every day with you is so special,” Iwasaki gushed of her beau in April 2018 , confirming their relationship. “My love. We screeeaaam of laughter together. We order 6 meals minimum at any restaurant and eat ALL of it. You bring out my biggest, most cheesiest smile and you adore me on my absolute worst days. Living life with you is pure bliss & I thank you for YOU every single day. 💙 ”

The twosome’s love story continued to heat up as they continued to dance together on the DWTS tour last year. Iwasaki — who shares two pups with her man — was promoted to a series pro this fall and Nyemchek remained her biggest fan.

“You are the most special person in my life,” he wrote via Instagram in June. “I celebrate you everyday and I am so grateful to do it. I’m grateful for ALL of our moments together and I look forward to making more with you always and forever.”

