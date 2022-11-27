ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWT

Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers

On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
LINCOLN, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license

The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement

A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest

BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
BEATRICE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
LINCOLN, NE
knopnews2.com

Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters

(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery

LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
LINCOLN, NE

