Omaha man donates to wrong kettle; man pretends to be red kettle bell ringer
The season of giving is here and you've probably seen red kettles and volunteers from the Salvation Army ringing the bells, but make sure they have the official signage.
WOWT
Social media helps get Omaha man’s stolen puppy back home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Good news. The puppy that was stolen from a gated yard has been found and returned home. “He’s just a great puppy. I’m really glad he’s home,” said Russell Houlden, the owner. Two Sundays ago, Russell Houlden’s new, German Shepherd puppy, Storm,...
klkntv.com
Frontier Airlines no longer has a customer service phone line
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The low-cost carrier known for no frills flights has decided to cut customer service over the phone. In a policy that started last week, Frontier airlines says it has transitioned to fully digital communications. That means customers who need help must deal with an online...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning's Crime Stoppers
On this Giving Tuesday Lincoln nonprofits are asking for the city’s help. That includes places like Community Action Network, which is working to create a learning environment for children who live in poverty.
ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs while on duty, loses his license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, around $2,000 in damages
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was broken into early Wednesday morning, causing around $2,000 in damage and $1,000 in loss. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to Generation V, 1501 N Cotner, around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday for an alarm that went off. Officers said they...
News Channel Nebraska
Former Bayard cemetery district secretary-treasurer charged with embezzlement
A former Morrill County woman is facing felony charges for embezzling from the Bayard Cemetery District when she served as its secretary-treasurer. Joyce Mick, 69, of Lincoln, will be arraigned in Morrill County District Court January 3rd on charges of theft by unlawful taking $5,000 or more and theft by unlawful taking of $1,500 to $5,000.
News Channel Nebraska
No plates on van, leads to Beatrice Police drug arrest
BEATRICE – Police made an arrest for suspected drug violations following a Wednesday night traffic stop along East Court Street in Beatrice. An officer stopped a van that had no front or rear license plates, eastbound in the seven-hundred block of Court. Police were given consent to search the...
News Channel Nebraska
Construction site tools reportedly stolen in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Over $35,000 worth of tools were reportedly stolen from a Lincoln construction site. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1800 block of Northwoods Drive around 7:35 a.m. on Monday for a reported theft. Officers said the site contractors told them that sometime over...
1011now.com
Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a northwest Lincoln business owner they believe is involved in catalytic converter thefts. Sunday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers served a search warrant at Victory Auto, near 14th and Cornhusker Highway. LPD said the search warrant was in regards to an...
klkntv.com
Local church and grief center collaborate to collect donations for families experiencing loss
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — For those who have recently had loved ones pass away, the holiday season can be an emotional time. During a season that is meant to bring people together, these individuals can often feel alone. To ease that burden, First-Plymouth Church and the Mourning Hope Grief...
knopnews2.com
Troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 26 impaired drivers during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
iheart.com
Three Omaha residents arrested in Lincoln for stealing catalytic converters
(Lincoln, NE) -- Three Omaha residents are arrested in Lincoln, accused of stealing catalytic converters. Lincoln Police say around 10:00 Saturday morning, officers were called to the 1600 block of Otoe on the report of suspicious persons. Police say the caller observed unknown males exiting a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood. Investigators say the caller provided a license plate of the Honda, later determined to belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha. LPD says additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop, near 21st and K Street.
News Channel Nebraska
Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
KETV.com
'Life keeps handing them challenges': Metro firefighter, teacher face unimaginable health battle
OMAHA, Neb. — A metro couple is navigating an unimaginable health battle. This latest chapter of their story includes another medical curve ball. They're both public servants: One is a firefighter, while the other is a public school teacher. Their friends hope that their giving nature is repaid as...
klkntv.com
Lincoln man gets over 14 years in prison on gun and meth charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend over a decade in prison on gun and meth charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Chase Bass, 28, was sentenced last Wednesday to 170 months in prison after being convicted of possessing meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD looking for suspects after police pursuit near cemetery
LINCOLN, Neb. - A Lincoln cemetery was blocked off early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit. According to Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from a UNL fraternity three days earlier. At the time that the vehicle was stolen, it had been left running with the keys still inside.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
