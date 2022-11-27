ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

15 Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts for Women

By Bernadette Deron
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our holiday shopping lists are fairly extensive, so we want to get everyone crossed off without any form of stress — especially on our wallets!

21 Amazon Cyber Weekend Deals That Might Be Even Better Than Black Friday

Read article

That's why we're taking advantage of Cyber Monday, and the steals we've found on incredible gift items are truly unbeatable. If you're shopping for a mother, sister or any other woman in your life, she will surely be thrilled to receive any one of the gifts that we've picked out below. Read on to score these savings!

The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer

Amazon

A blazer that's slightly oversized and incredibly chic is an essential for any wardrobe — just look at this gem!

was $70 On Sale: $49 You Save 30% See it!

Echo Show 8 HD Smart Display

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gFiAq_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

This display screen can make your life infinitely easier thanks to its multiple functions!

was $130 On Sale: $70 You Save 46% See it!

Dekoresyon Satin Pillowcase

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRLFK_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Pillowcases made from this satin material can help your hair appear less tangled or damaged, plus potentially make your skin clearer!

was $8 On Sale: $6 You Save 25% See it!

Hamilton Beach Juicer Machine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUhzA_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Make fresh juices every morning at home with this pro juicer!

was $70 On Sale: $55 You Save 21% See it!

WAITIEE Wireless Charger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zPWpN_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

This docking station can seamlessly charge all of your devices and keep them in the same spot!

was $35 On Sale: $28 You Save 20% See it!

Bambüsi Premium Cheese Board and Knife Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qt99C_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Any host needs a board like this one to create the perfect charcuterie board!

was $80 On Sale: $40 You Save 50% See it!

Olay Facial Cleansing Brush

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcLHf_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Get an even deeper clean for your skin with the help of this spinning brush!

was $28 On Sale: $15 You Save 46% See it!

Teabloom Stovetop & Microwave Safe Glass Teapot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jTInd_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Brew all of your favorite teas in the most beautiful way with this teapot set!

was $35 On Sale: $17 You Save 51% See it!

Anne Klein Women's Bracelet Watch

Amazon

This watch is as timeless as it gets, and the deal you can score right now is hard to beat!

was $65 On Sale: $21 You Save 68% See it!

Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qR7YO_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Using this oil can repair hair damage to make your tresses look healthier and that much more vibrant!

was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03163h_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

You can help sculpt your face and create a relaxing experience with these tools, plus they may help your skin serums work that much better!

was $20 On Sale: $8 You Save 60% See it!

Planters' Choice Window Herb Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mvSi6_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Grow your own fresh herbs at home with this planter kit!

was $35 On Sale: $30 You Save 14% See it!

BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Hair Dryer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D1dZ7_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Shoppers say this blow dryer is super powerful and it helps to eliminate frizz!

was $95 On Sale: $76 You Save 20% See it!

Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14QiGG_0jPGGkvr00
Amazon

Track your health with the stats you receive from this smart fitness watch!

was $150 On Sale: $99 You Save 34% See it!

Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Qt. Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMpOB_0jPGGkvr00

Home cooks are going to be obsessed with this mixer that's become a seriously sought-after kitchen staple!

was $380 On Sale: $260 You Save 32% See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here !

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

22 Excellent Gifts for Every Type of Mom

Holiday shopping is always exciting, but it certainly comes with a cluster of challenges. The pressure is on to make this year's gifts better than the last! This is especially the case with gifts for moms. We owe everything to our moms, and we want to treat them to something great! Even if we're shopping […]
Us Weekly

21 of the Best Gifts to Buy for People You Really Want to Impress

And the award for best gift giver goes to... you! Every year, we strive to find holiday gifts that feel special — especially for people we really want to impress. Perhaps it's a mother-in-law, a significant other, a long-distance friend or someone whose name you picked out of a Secret Santa hat. No matter the […]
Us Weekly

22 Luxury Gifts to Splurge on for the Person Who Has Everything

Giving gifts is easier said than done! We’ve all opened a holiday present from someone, only to be disappointed by the contents inside. Sure, it’s the thought that counts, but we aim to please on the delivery as well! To make matters more complicated, there are just some people who seem to have everything. What […]
Us Weekly

We Just Found the Perfect Dress for Holiday Parties That Fits Like a Glove

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What a bright time, it’s the right time to rock the night away! It’s officially December, so we’re now in the home stretch of the holidays. Our schedule is packed with parties, from end-of-year office events to New […]
Us Weekly

Cyber Deals Extended! 17 Coziest Sweaters on Sale Now — Up to 57% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s officially sweater weather, so you know what that means — we’ll be living in knits for the foreseeable future. Cardigans! Crewnecks! Cashmere! The cozier, the better. Now that the weather outside is getting frightful, we want to […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

254K+
Followers
25K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy