ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LFCTransferRoom

Portugal v Uruguay - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. Luis Suarez & Darwin Nunez Face Cristiano Ronaldo

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02j5if_0jPGGhHg00

All the key details as Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez will be in action when Uruguay face Portugal in a FIFA World Cup Group G encounter on Monday.

A mouthwatering clash is in prospect when Portugal face Uruguay in a Group G clash on Monday in Qatar.

Darwin Nunez and former Red Luis Suarez will be in the Uruguay team who will be looking to improve on their opening-day draw against South Korea.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will be looking to put themselves in a dominant position in the Group to build on their 3-2 win over Ghana on matchday one.

IMAGO / GEPA pictures

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 2:00pm ET

Pacific time:  11:00am PT

Central time: 1:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Tuesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1, and can also be watched on ITVX.

View the original article to see embedded media.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

[ Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Full Sale of Liverpool FC Unlikely According to Club Sources

Ever since news first broke that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group were considering a sale of the club, the focus in the English media has been on the prospect of a full sale, with billionaires and nation-states being given the salacious transfer rumour treatment. Early on, though, manager Jürgen Klopp...
BBC

UK's greenest city centres named in study

Exeter is named the UK's greenest city centre according to its green spaces. The University of Sheffield study analysed the hearts of 68 urban centres and ranked them on tree cover, its vegetation and the amount of parks. It found Exeter to be the greenest, followed by Islington, Bristol, Bournemouth...
BBC

Peterhead: David Robertson named new manager after India spell

New Peterhead boss David Robertson says he returns from five years managing in India "calmer" and "more humble". The former Aberdeen and Rangers defender managed Real Kashmir, steering them to promotion just a few years after the club was founded. Robertson says the Kashmir region - which is the subject...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Liam Livingstone to make Test debut in Rawalpindi

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. All-rounder Liam Livingstone will make his Test debut in England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on...
The Guardian

Cliff Richard and Stormzy compete for No 1 in UK albums chart

One is the Peter Pan of pop, the other is the king of UK hip-hop. But despite the decades between them, Cliff Richard and Stormzy, two of Britain’s most successful artists – with fanbases that couldn’t be more different – are going head to head in this week’s charts.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
653K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy