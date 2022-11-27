ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson Ruled Out Against Tonight Against Atlanta Hawks

By Shandel Richardson
 4 days ago
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson will not play Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.

He will miss his fourth straight game with an ankle injury.

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 5 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -4.5

VITALS: The Heat and Hawks meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1. The Heat are 73-57 all-time versus Atlanta during the regular season, including 47-19 in home games and 26-38 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Nikola Jovic

HAWKS

F De'Andre Hunter

F John Collins

C Onyeka Okongwu

G Dejounte Murray

G Trae Young

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Caleb Martin: "I just think that typically I always try to play unless it's like an injury that won't allow me to go or it will get worse as I play," Martin said. "When I woke up this morning, I thought for sure I wasn't playing. I just told them to wait to make a decision as the day went on. When I got here, I was going to play by ear and I felt like I could go."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Tyler Herro hoping to stay injury-free. CLICK HERE

Caleb Martin figuring out power forward position. CLICK HERE

.Caleb Martin improving as a 3-point shooter. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

