It's win or go home for the USA in their final match of Group B against Iran. It's win or go home for the United States as they wrap up play in Group B against Iran on Tuesday in Qatar. The goal is simple for Gregg Berhalter and the team as they play their biggest game in two years. Just win and you're through to the knockout stages of the World Cup for the third time in the last four tournaments. Just win and not qualifying for the 2018 World Cup is pushed out of our memories. It will be easier said than done as the USMNT has struggled to score goals in a stout defensive group but if they play their game, a win should be manageable for the squad.

2 DAYS AGO