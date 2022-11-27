Read full article on original website
Joseph Taliercio
4d ago
I agree Brady is out of gas . If he were still a contender the patriots would not have let him go . when they let him go he had a little gas left . he is running on empty.
Jonathan Baxter
3d ago
It's time for Brady to retire from football and stay far away. He is playing like a grumpy old man that he is. He is out of touch and it's time for him to go away and don't come back
Richard Bartkus
4d ago
Tom needs to let that witch go, he could do 10 times better than her. The Bucks are still in first place in their division so Brady could still end up in a Super Bowl.
Related
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Tom Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month.
See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor
Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account. The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera. INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULESHowever, by...
Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split
It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
Tom Brady Posts Pic of His Son at Bucs Practice, Internet Thinks They Look Identical
We might be having another Brady in the NFL within the next eight years or so. Tom Brady’s son John “Jack” is a high school QB. At 15 years old, he is long and lean and has the greatest quarterback to ever play the game as a dad. That’s going to get him some looks at least at the college level.
Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce
Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is ‘Always Time for Family’ After Gisele Bundchen Divorce: I Want to ‘Be the Best Dad’
Prioritizing his family. Tom Brady said he's grateful for his family's support, one month after he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. "Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," the quarterback, 45, said during a conversation with Charles Barkley during the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald […]
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Gisele Bündchen Shows Support for Tom Brady, Stepson Jack Following Divorce
It appears that there is no bad blood between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady following their divorce, at least if Instagram is any indicator. Gisele replied with a short and sweet emoji to a recent post showing Brady and his son Jack, from his first marriage with Bridget Moynahan.
Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split
It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s Children Will Reportedly Have ‘Full Access’ to Both Parents
Neither Tom Brady nor his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, plan to place restrictions on when their two children can see either parent. A source told PEOPLE that, while there is a schedule in place, the kids will have “full access” to both parents at any time. Brady and...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split
Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers coach offers bizarre explanation for not letting Tom Brady try to beat Browns in regulation
There were definitely some questionable clock management decisions in the NFL in Week 12 -- hello, Colts -- but one of the most bizarre decisions came in Cleveland where Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles decided for some reason that he wasn't going to let Tom Brady try to beat the Browns in regulation on Sunday.
TODAY.com
Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews welcome baby boy
Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, as their family just got a little bigger. The couple announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on Monday, Nov. 28. In an Instagram post, the athlete and the personal trainer shared a photo of...
Rally skunk? Fans surprised by critter in stands during Browns-Bucs game
Fans in Section 140 spotted a skunk walking the stairs casually as fans recorded it making its way through the stadium.
Patrick Mahomes Fires Up Twitter with Hot Thanksgiving Food Take
Usually, Patrick Mahomes lights up Twitter with his play on the field. This week, though, the superstar quarterback has one of the hottest Thanksgiving food takes of the season. Apparently, Mahomes gave the famous turducken a try this Thanksgiving. He appears to be a huge fan of the dish, tweeting...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham
The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
TODAY.com
Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball
Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court. The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.
