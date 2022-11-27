ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 79

Joseph Taliercio
4d ago

I agree Brady is out of gas . If he were still a contender the patriots would not have let him go . when they let him go he had a little gas left . he is running on empty.

Reply(5)
12
Jonathan Baxter
3d ago

It's time for Brady to retire from football and stay far away. He is playing like a grumpy old man that he is. He is out of touch and it's time for him to go away and don't come back

Reply(8)
12
Richard Bartkus
4d ago

Tom needs to let that witch go, he could do 10 times better than her. The Bucks are still in first place in their division so Brady could still end up in a Super Bowl.

Reply(5)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

See Ya! Tom Brady Wipes Gisele Bündchen & Kids From Twitter After Model Was Spotted With Jiu-Jitsu Instructor

Moving on! Mere hours after ex-wife Gisele Bündchen was spotted out with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady removed traces of their former life together from his Twitter account. The former New England Patriots quarterback's Twitter header used to display a sweet photo of the super model with their kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — as well as his older son, Jack, 15, who he shares with Bridget Moynahan — as all five of them gaze at the sunset with their backs to the camera. INSIDE TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S AGREEMENT OVER CHILDREN & RESPECTIVE SCHEDULESHowever, by...
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Apparent Dinner Date With Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Split

It was quite an international affair this weekend. A day before Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to victory at the Allianz Arena in the NFL’s first regular season game in Germany, his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was grabbing a bite to eat with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In photos obtained by Page Six, Gisele, 42, and Joaquim grabbed a bite to eat at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas providence. Gisele and Tom’s two kids, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9, joined their mother for dinner.
FLORIDA STATE
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Buys $11.5 Million Mansion Directly Across From Tom Brady After Amicable Divorce

Gisele Bundchen has a new crib in Miami, Florida! The model has reportedly bought a gorgeous new home close by her ex-husband Tom Brady, according to Page Six. The outlet shared photos, which you can see here, of the amazing 6,600 square-foot mansion, which is so close to her the NFL star’s place, which is under-construction, on Indian Creek Island. The new place will definitely make co-parenting a breeze for the two stars.
MIAMI, FL
Us Weekly

Tom Brady Says Thanksgiving Is ‘Always Time for Family’ After Gisele Bundchen Divorce: I Want to ‘Be the Best Dad’

Prioritizing his family. Tom Brady said he's grateful for his family's support, one month after he and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce. "Thanksgiving, it's always time for family," the quarterback, 45, said during a conversation with Charles Barkley during the Monday, November 21, episode of his SiriusXM podcast, “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald […]
TAMPA, FL
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Jokes He’s On ‘Borrowed Time’ With The NFL After Gisele Bundchen Split

It seems the question of Tom Brady‘s career is forever hanging in the balance. During the Monday, November 28 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, the recently divorced NFL superstar, 45, joked about the current status of his contract. When cohost Jim Gray asked Tom if he’d be back for next year’s season and reminded him of the “18-game portion of that win streak.”, Tom hilariously quipped, “That’s right, that’s right. I’m on borrowed time anyway, so.”
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Leaves Sweet Response On Tom Brady’s Pic With Son Jack 1 Month After Split

Gisele Bündchen left a sweet response in the comment section of her ex Tom Brady’s Instagram post featuring his son, Jack, suggesting the former couple are amicable following their recent divorce announcement. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a snap of the 15-year-old boy he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, with the caption “My inspiration,” Gisele replied with a simple red heart emoji.
FLORIDA STATE
TODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews welcome baby boy

Congratulations are in order for Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, as their family just got a little bigger. The couple announced the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on Monday, Nov. 28. In an Instagram post, the athlete and the personal trainer shared a photo of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys release of DE indicator of coming roster move, but not likely Beckham

The Cowboys have made a move that is going to do nothing but fuel speculation, leaving Dallas fans wondering when the next shoe is going to drop. After a Thursday win and a mini-bye, Dallas is getting back to work in preparation for their Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts. One player who has been on and off in contributing in 2022 will be permanently off, as the club released DE Tarell Basham.
DALLAS, TX
TODAY.com

Rob Gronkowski says he'd 'whoop' Eli Manning at pickleball

Eli Manning may have bested Rob Gronkowski in the Super Bowl, but Gronk says he’ll get him where it counts most: the pickleball court. The tight end, who retired for a second time after last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, told the 3rd hour of TODAY he’s been playing the fast-growing sport since hanging up his cleats.
People

People

360K+
Followers
60K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

 https://people.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy