New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
WAAY-TV
Heavy rain and storms have moved out as colder air settles in
The severe weather threat has ended and rain is quickly moving out of North Alabama. Roads will be wet for the morning drive, so plan on an extra 10 to 15 minutes getting to work and school. Be on the lookout for potential debris in the roads too, such as fallen leaves or tree limbs.
WAAY-TV
Strong to severe storms arrive Tuesday afternoon
Today is a weather aware day! Strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon and tonight. Until then, the day starts off chilly with morning temperatures in the 40s. Clouds increase throughout the morning. Despite cloud cover, highs will reach 70 degrees. Several clusters of showers and storms will move...
Colder air moving in as rain exits
Rain and thunderstorms will be increasing Tuesday afternoon through early Wednesday morning across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, which is under a StormTracker Weather Alert as all severe weather threats are possible.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
WAAY-TV
Beautiful and sunny Monday, stormy Tuesday on tap
Monday will continue to be a picture-perfect, sunny and warm day in North Alabama and southern Tennessee. High temperatures will reach to near 60 degrees with a slight breeze. Overnight tonight, we will cool to the mid-40s. Tuesday will bring more cloud cover to the region, increasing as we head...
smokeybarn.com
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall
Overnight Storms To Bring 60+ Winds, Possible Hail, Tornadoes, Localized Heavy Rainfall. Severe storms are expected to strengthen through the evening into the overnight hours, mainly west of I-65 and south of I-40, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. “Some uncertainties exist around how much energy we’ll...
Act now ahead of possible severe weather
CULLMAN, Ala. – Weather forecast models from the National Weather Service in Huntsville are calling for the possibility of severe weather in Cullman and much of Alabama on Tuesday, Nov. 29, and Wednesday, Nov. 30. The NWS said the storm system has the potential to produce tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and flooding. While both the city and county school systems are taking a “wait and see” approach when it comes to early dismissal on Tuesday, there are steps you can take to prepare for the worst while we hope for the best of outcomes. Cullman County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director...
WAAY-TV
How to prepare for Tuesday's storm threats
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning is going to bring heavy downpours, strong thunderstorms and the possibility for severe weather. The main threats that WAAY 31 meteorologists are watching include powerful wind gusts, hail, ponding on roads and the slight chance of a tornado forming. Damaging wind gusts of up to...
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
WAAY-TV
Everything you need to know about Tuesday's expected severe weather
Tuesday is a severe weather day here in North Alabama and Southern Tennessee. Strong storms will move into the shoals region at about 2pm and work their way east through the rest of Northern Alabama throughout the afternoon. Heavy storms will impact the I-65 corridor and other major highways during the evening commuter hours. Planning to drive slowly due to potentially decreased visibility would be a good plan to have!
WAAY-TV
WAAY viewers share photos, videos of Tuesday's severe weather
As strong and severe storms pushed through North Alabama on Tuesday, WAAY viewers sent photos and videos of what they saw. If you have photos/videos from Tuesday's weather event to share, send to newsroom@waaytv.com and you may see them on TV and online.
Strong Storms Possible by Mid-Week
The Weather Authority is closely monitoring a cold front that will bring active weather back to the region. This front will lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and thunderstorms for the area. As of Sunday evening, timing of the passage will be late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday will start of quiet, with cloud […]
School closures and cancellations due to severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Twin Cities Metro and Southern United States Severe Weather Outbreak
Latest winter weather advisories and warnings across Minnesota and WisconsinPhoto byNational Weather Service Twin Cities. 8:30 PM UPDATE, Monday, November 28th - The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory across the Twin Cities Metro to a Winter Storm Warning from 5 AM to 6 PM CST on Tuesday for 4-7” of snow. The Winter Storm Warning is in place for the following counties: Hennepin, Ramsey, Washington, Carver, Scott, Dakota, Polk, Barron, and St. Croix.
klin.com
Winter Weather Advisory for NE Nebraska Tuesday
Light rain and drizzle will precede a change over to snow Tuesday for a good portion of Eastern Nebraska. The heaviest snowfall is expect into Northeast parts of the State with a Winter Weather Advisory going into effect Tuesday morning. Some freezing drizzle is possible ahead of the snow. The...
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
KATV
Severe storms possible Tuesday, Little Rock radar expected to be unavailable
The next storm system to arrive in Arkansas could pose a risk for strong to severe storms. The area of greatest concern for severe weather will be in the eastern half of Arkansas during the afternoon and evening hours on Tuesday. At this time, the greatest severe risk appears to be across south and southeast Arkansas. All severe hazards including hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes appear possible.
1450wlaf.com
Spotty power outages result from Sunday’s wind gusts
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Crews with La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) were busy on Sunday tending to spotty power outages around its service area. Strong wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour at times knocked power out in parts of Campbell and Claiborne Counties. Power was out four different times at Greasy Hollow, near Speedwell, according to one LUB official.
