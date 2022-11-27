ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 4

NS Mom of 5
4d ago

I hope the 11-year-old boy recovers quickly and is able to overcome this trauma! Whoever shot at this families house is a coward, a degenerate, and is a sorry excuse of a human being! I hope they catch you quickly and slap every charge they can find! You deserve a tiny cell and a long jail sentence! SMH, innocent people, and their families are not able to relax in their homes because dirt bags are out looking to hurt others!

Reply
6
Buzz Lightyear
4d ago

wtf people... y'all gotta do better... hopefully the boy has a speedy recovery.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnycentral.com

36-year-old man dies in shooting in Syracuse's Valley neighborhood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man has died following a shooting in Syracuse's Valley neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to Syracuse Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired to the 600 block of Valley Drive in Syracuse just after midnight Thursday morning. When officers arrived, they found there was evidence of a shooting, finding multiple shell casings on the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old shot on Syracuse’s South Side, police say

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old boy was shot Tuesday night on Syracuse’s South Side, police said. The teen was taken by a private vehicle around 10:30 p.m. to Upstate University Hospital with gunshot wounds to his arm, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. The teen is expected to survive, he said.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Suspect in double homicide that left boy alone in apartment for days appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of three suspects in a double homicide in a Syracuse apartment appeared in court Thursday. Lashaun Dixon of New Jersey is one of the suspects in the double shooting in Aberdeen Apartments back in August. He faces a charge of murder in the first degree, along with a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Thursday's court appearance was focused on where the discovery process stands.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say

TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Oswego PD 11/22/22- 11/28/22

On 11/27/2022 at approximately 10:41AM, Ashley N. Barnes, was arrested for disorderly conduct following a domestic dispute. Ashley was held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court on 11/27/2022 at 1:30 PM. Inmate Name: BUTLER, MARSHALL G. Address: 141 E SENECA ST, OSWEGO, NY. Birth Date: 12/13/02. Arrest Number: 9296. Time/Date:...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

11-year-old killed in crash with flatbed tow truck in Madison County

Brookfield, NY — An 11-year-old is dead after a crash in the town of Brookfield Monday night. State police say troopers responded to State Route 8 around 5:51 PM Monday for reports of a two-vehicle crash. They found a Subaru Forester hit a tow truck with a vehicle on the flatbed. The truck was parked partially in the roadway with all lights activated.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse neighbors react to Buffalo Tops gunman's guilty plea

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was only 6 1/2 months ago that then 18-year-old Payton Gendron traveled from the Binghamton area to a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, pulled out a semi-automatic rifle, and proceeded to shoot 10 Black people and injure three others on May 14. On Monday morning, now...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week for Dec 1

Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and Utica Police are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. UPD is looking for 55-year-old Robert Watson on a warrant stemming from a charge of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the third degree (a class D felony). The incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred in west Utica in November of 2022.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy