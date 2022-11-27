This Week in Pokémon GO: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2022

The final month of 2022 is upon us, and with it comes the last monthly content update in Pokémon GO for the year. As the Season of Light ends, the biggest item on the program is the launch of the as-yet-unnamed successor. Find out what’s coming up in Pokémon GO during the week of Nov. 28 – Dec. 4, 2022, in our weekly preview here.

Spotlight Hour: Hoothoot

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

The owl Pokémon from Johto concludes the November 2022 Spotlight Hours. Hoothoot’s final evolution stage, Noctowl, isn’t a bad choice in PvP and should serve you well during the ongoing Catch Cup.

During the one-hour time slot, you will receive double experience points for Pokémon evolutions.

Raid Hour: Nihilego

Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time

The Rock- and Poison-type Pokémon will be available for the last time in Raid Hour on Wednesday for now. Those who have not grabbed it on previous occasions should take this chance to get their hands on the Space Jellyfish, whose unique typing is a useful ace up your sleeve in some PvP events. The successor as a level 5 raid boss will be Virizion, one of the Swords of Justice.

Season of Wishes: Launch

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. local time

The name Season of Wishes is not yet official, however data miners recently found this title in a text update for the game, making it a likely candidate. The Special Research for the new season thus possibly revolves around Jirachi, the wish Pokémon. This also indicates a Pokémon GO Tour Hoenn coming up in February 2023 towards the end of the season. Might this coincide with a possible Kecleon debut, which game director Michael Steranka recently hinted at in an interview with GLHF?

GO Battle League: Start of Season 13

Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, starting at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m ET

The Master League and the Catch Cup Season of Light Edition will run until Thursday, after which the 13th season of the GO Battle League will start. The Great League should be set for that as a starting format, but there is no information on the second available format at the time of writing this article.

At the same time, the new Research Breakthrough Rewards will become available. Instead of just one possible encounter, you can meet one of six Pokémon after completing seven daily Field Research Tasks:

Galarian Mr. Mime

Delibird

Bagon

Deino

Furfrou

Goomy

All of these aside from Goomy can be Shiny with some luck.

Heading to Hoenn: Mega Raid Day

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time

Another indicator pointing towards a Hoenn tour in 2023 is the new season’s first event, called Heading to Hoenn. This Mega Raid Day will give you plenty of opportunities to stock up on mega energy for several Pokémon species, hopefully giving you enough reserves to get you over the initial hurdle of 200 energy, making subsequent mega evolutions free.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.