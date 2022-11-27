ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Russell Wilson, who signed a $242 million contract in 2022, got outplayed by Sam by-god Darnold

By Christian D'Andrea
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AQHLV_0jPGFGby00

Russell Wilson was supposed to lift the Denver Broncos back to prosperity. He was the second coming of Peyton Manning — a hyped veteran capable of supercharging an offense loaded with exciting playmakers and giving a talented defense the breathing room it needed to thrive.

This made him worth a ransom of two first round picks, two second round picks and a handful of players to free him from the Seattle Seahawks’ then-impending, now-theoretical rebuild. The Broncos were so confident in his abilities he signed a five-year, $242.5 million extension before he ever played a snap in Colorado. This was the all-in move designed to snap the franchise’s six-year playoff drought.

Instead, Wilson has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL. He’s the center of an offense that ranked 28th in overall DVOA through 11 weeks — 16 places behind the 2021 edition of this team led by Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. No team in the NFL has scored fewer points, leaving a defense that ranks second in points allowed to stare at a 3-8 record and wonder how this could all possibly have happened.

The culprit, of course, is the man making an average of $49 million per year. The same guy who just got outplayed by Sam Darnold.

Darnold wasn’t especially good in his Week 12 debut. He found the end zone twice; once through the air and once, quite literally, on the ground when he rolled his way to six points like his jersey had ignited. This did not matter. Darnold — a player who was 2021’s worst starting, non-Zach Wilson quarterback — was roughly 17 expected points better than the player who will likely cost the Broncos a top five draft pick next spring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UHdro_0jPGFGby00
via RBSDM.com

There were mitigating factors. Wilson was playing without much of the young receiving corps he was supposed to uplift. He doesn’t have either of his top two running backs from Week 1. His pass blocking has been merely average.

But mostly, Wilson has been a disaster. His receivers have been getting open, only to be ignored or over/under-thrown without rhyme or reason. After completing nearly two-thirds of his passes the previous four seasons (66.5 percent), Wilson’s 19 of 35 performance in Carolina against the league’s 21st-ranked passing defense has his completion rate at 58.9 percent. There isn’t a current full-time starting quarterback who has been worse.

Let’s watch this third quarter pass in which Wilson has an open man downfield. He not only throws him toward the middle of the field where safety help is waiting, but also underthrows him just enough to ensure what could have been a walk-in touchdown is instead just a loud, long incompletion.

These are not the throws Wilson wants to make. In part because he’s suddenly skittish in the pocket and no longer launching effective deep balls on the run (see the completion rate above). The Broncos trailed for 45 minutes in Week 12 but Wilson only completed three passes that traveled at least eight yards beyond the line of scrimmage.

It’s not just the misplaced shots downfield. It’s the lack of real leadership on the field, embarrassing volume of low-value checkdowns and frequency with which they’re missed. It’s stuff like this:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lAadW_0jPGFGby00

It’s the awareness that blanks easy touchdowns in big situations and throws passes not into the outstretched arms of defensive linemen but into their facemasks. It’s the uncertainty that results in a delay of game penalty facing fourth-and-goal. It’s the mounting frustration of doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, and it’s creeping through the franchise starting at its quarterback.

There isn’t a way out for the Broncos. This is their path, for better or worse, for the next three seasons. Wilson carries $107 million in dead salary cap space with him into 2023, $85 million into 2024 and $49.6 million into 2025, per Spotrac. No one is going to trade for him. His bottoming-out won’t even pay off with a high draft pick; both the team’s first- and second-round picks next spring are headed to the Seahawks.

Denver needs to quickly build its boat around Wilson, who is taking on water and listing heavily to one side. The Broncos don’t have much in the way of materials besides an average amount of cap space and a free agent marketplace likely to be low on the blocking/receiving types who could ostensibly restore Wilson’s value. There’s no obvious way to fix a quarterback who, on Sunday, completed 19 passes — only two of which traveled more than seven yards downfield.

This team cannot win without even modest contributions from an offense that has offered none. It also can’t plot its escape from this situation for years to come and will have the privilege of paying Russell Wilson at least $160 million as he slowly devolves into Zach Wilson. This is how the Broncos engineered it.

The thing is, it all looked smart on paper. But in real life, the player Denver staked its next three years upon just got outplayed by Sam Darnold and a Carolina Panthers team without a permanent head coach.

This may not get worse, because it would be tough to go down from here. But it also may not get better, either.

Comments / 553

Word~Up
4d ago

Can’t blame him for signing. Blame the folk who drew the contract up for him to sign. There is no sport named that any one human being can play and demonstrate they are worth that kind of money. We are mere humans. We can only do SO much. Definitely nothing that would deem us worthy of that kind of salary. But, if they want to give it to him, I guess it’s fair for him to receive it.

Reply(46)
137
Carlos Ortega
3d ago

a journeyman backup replaced Russell in Seattle and playing just as good. Russell should thank Pete Carroll for making him look better than he actually ever was.

Reply(32)
132
Franklin Wilson
3d ago

Football is a team sport. Not a one man sport. You need complementary players which I guess Denver doesn't have or they're not playing well either.

Reply(12)
49
 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say. During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan. "Geez, Troy Aikman really...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Geno Smith offers further evidence that Russell Wilson was the problem with Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been on fire this season, and he’s proving that Russell Wilson was the issue on the team. The Seahawks have a great quarterback, Geno Smith, on their hands this season. He currently leads the league in completion percentage (72.8). His talent, however, is doing more than proving himself. It’s proving that replacing Russell Wilson was a great option.
SEATTLE, WA
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first photo of newborn son

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ son has officially arrived!. Mahomes took to social media to share the first picture of his newborn son, who is aptly named Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III. PMIII was born on Nov. 28, 2022, at a healthy seven pounds and eight ounces. The photo Mahomes shared includes a matching outfit and blanket, plus a chain with the nickname “Bronze.” No face reveal of the baby quite yet, but that will come in time as it did with Patrick and Brittany’s daughter Sterling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
MONTANA STATE
NBC Sports

Report: Deion Sanders tells recruits he’ll pick a school by Saturday

Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders officially has become a big-time college football coach. Big-time college football coaches treat lower-level jobs as stepping stones to something bigger and better. Deion seems to be on the bring of taking a bigger and better job. Via Kevin O’Donnell of Fox 13 in...
JACKSON, MS
NBC Sports

49ers sign former Pro Bowl corner Jenkins to practice squad

The 49ers added veteran depth to the cornerback position on Monday. San Francisco announced the signing of former Pro Bowl corner Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins to the team’s practice squad. The 34-year-old Jenkins is a 10-year NFL veteran and a former second-round pick by the then-St. Louis Rams...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: McCarthy switching things up for Winter, Parsons ranked above all peers

December means added stress and lots of extra hustle and bustle… unless you’re a Dallas Cowboy. We’ll go inside Coach McCarthy’s famed “winter schedule” to learn the thinking behind players practicing less, right when the football means the most. We’ll also find out what Dan Quinn thinks about facing his old quarterback now that they’re both with new teams. And we’ll get into what the Cowboys offense is doing to cut down on false start penalties.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy