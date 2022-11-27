Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
3 small arson fires set near Oakland school cause some damage
OAKLAND, Calif. - Three small debris fires were intentionally set on Wednesday evening when at least one of them reached the side of a school building, Oakland firefighters said. The flames traveled up the school building at 69th Avenue and International Boulevard about 8:30 p.m. through the outside wall and...
The 3-minute heist wreaking havoc on the Bay Area is only getting worse
Skyrocketing catalytic converter thefts lead to monthslong backorders for Prius parts.
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
Oakland: car engulfed in flames
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A vehicle was reportedly completely engulfed in flames on the I-880, according to the California Highway Patrol. KRON On is streaming news live now No one was injured in this incident. The cause of the fire is unknown. The Oakland Fire Department and the CHP Oakland division are responding to the […]
Tracking the Storm: Live Updates
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A rain storm moving from the North Bay down the San Francisco Peninsula is expected to bring heavy downpours, and KRON4 News will have live updates all day. The morning commute is forecast to be particularly impacted, though KRON4 News meteorologist Kyla Grogan said that rain may not last as long […]
Meet the most interesting butcher in the Bay Area at Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood
From the circus, to asbestos, to fine dining, it's been a winding road for the owner of Baron's Quality Meats & Seafood.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl at park, dad claims
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco father said his son is recovering after accidentally ingesting opioids at a public park. First responders aren't providing specific details due to the child's age and the nature of the incident. However, they confirmed a crew responded to an incident at Moscone Recreational Park where a child suffered a cardiac arrest.
One killed, two injured in most recent trend of violent crashes on El Camino Real
One person was killed and two others were injured in a suspected DUI crash in Santa Clara over the weekend, which is the third in a recent spate of injury and fatal collisions that have occurred along El Camino Real in the Bay Area this month. The crash occurred just after 12:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of San Tomas Expressway and El Camino Real when a Volvo traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on El Camino Real ran through a red light...
Saratoga fire smoke may be visible from highway: Fire Dept.
SARATOGA, Calif. (KRON) – Smoke from a grassfire in someone’s backyard may be visible from Highway 85, but there is no danger to the public, according to a tweet from the Santa Clara County Fire Department. The fire is at Dagmar and Holiday in Saratoga, the tweet stated. Multiple units responded to a report of […]
berkeleyside.org
All the East Bay restaurants that closed in November
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure, and this is the monthly recap of that work. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Santa Rosa activates emergency warming center for Tuesday and Wednesday night
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Areas in the North Bay could see temperatures near freezing Tuesday night, followed by rain later in the week. So Santa Rosa has activated its emergency warming center protocol for the first time this season, and in a new location. Kelli Kuykendall, the homeless services manager...
Five robberies and one burglary over Thanksgiving weekend in San Jose
The police in San Jose were busy this holiday weekend, as they responded to five robberies and one burglary, according to San Jose Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley evacuated due to bomb threat
MILL VALLEY, Calif. - Tamalpais High School in Mill Valley has been evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, police said. Mill Valley police said in an alert around 10 a.m. that the students had been evacuated from the school at 700 Miller Ave. Authorities said the campus is closed to the public and residents in the area should continue to shelter in place.
NBC Bay Area
Police Investigate Armed Robbery at San Francisco's Twin Peaks
San Francisco police are investigating an armed robbery at one of the city's most scenic spots. The breathtaking views of the city from Twin Peaks continue to draw people there, unfortunately it also continues to draw the criminals who prey on them. According to San Francisco police, two people sitting...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo's Glowfari event canceled due to power outage
OAKLAND, Calif. - Glowfari holiday lights event at the Oakland Zoo was canceled Wednesday night due to a power outage. The event features light displays as well as train rides and other holiday-themed attractions. The lights went out just before 7 p.m., leaving people in the dark. Zoo employees said...
120-year-old trees to be removed due to safety hazard
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Neighbors in the City of Alameda will have to soon say goodbye to some of the city’s oldest trees including some that are more than 120-years-old. Alameda’s Recreation & Parks Department has marked three trees. Two Magnolia trees in Chochenyo Park and one fig tree in Lincoln Park are set for removal. […]
More than 17,000 without power in Santa Cruz County
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- PG&E said that a power outage has taken out power from 17,471 customers. A cause has not been determined, and power is estimated to return at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 3:27 p.m., according to PG&E. The post More than 17,000 without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
Chunk of West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz slides away
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Big ocean waves battering West Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz took a toll on the westside’s beloved recreational trail. A strong November swell, combined with King Tides and erosion, caused a large chunk of the trail to collapse down the beach below. The trail is known for its stunning ocean […]
Bank robbery suspect sought by South San Francisco police
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The South San Francisco Police Department is searching for the suspect in a bank robbery that happened Monday morning. Police said that SSFPD officers responded to the 100 block of McLellan Drive at about 9:45 a.m. for the report of a robbery. The suspect reportedly walked into the bank, […]
Suspects in fatal shooting on San Francisco Muni bus arrested in Daly City
SAN FRANCISCO -- Officers arrested two suspects in a shooting aboard a San Francisco Muni bus in August that left one person dead and another injured, police announced Tuesday.The shooting happened on August 3 at Velasco Avenue and Santos Street in the city's Sunnydale neighborhood at around 3:20 p.m. One of the victims was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead while the second victim was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening.San Francisco police said homicide detectives identified 23-year-old Ilasa Faalogoifo and 21-year-old Jasmine Taaga of San Francisco as suspects in the shooting and a crime bulletin...
