Colorado man gets federal prison time for stalking Texas woman
HOUSTON (KIAH) – A Colorado man has been sent to federal prison following his conviction of stalking and threatening a Matagorda County woman with releasing sexually explicit images unless she moved with him across the country. Moses Cano, 47, pleaded guilty Sept. 20, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
Texas District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agrees to resign
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales agreed to resign from office effective 5 p.m. December 14, following months of scandals that dominated her less than two-year tenure at the helm of the 34th Judicial District of Texas. The agreement was made in the 346th Court...
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official told ValleyCentral on Tuesday. And the cartels are using social media to recruit the young drivers, said Lt. Christopher Olivarez, who...
Guillén family shocked after Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- After two and a half years, 24-year-old Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty to one count of accessory to murder after the fact and three counts of false statement or representation. A sentencing date has not yet been set. Aguilar faces a maximum possible penalty of 30 years...
Victims’ families urge love, kindness as Idaho campus mourns
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — As hundreds of students mourned together inside the University of Idaho’s stadium Wednesday night, family members of four slain classmates urged them to raise their eyes from grief and focus on love and the future. “The only cure to pain is love — it’s...
Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Walmart employee who survived last week’s mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million lawsuit against the company for allegedly continuing to employ the shooter — a store supervisor — “who had known propensities for violence, threats and strange behavior.”
Riot police oust migrants from second camp near Rio Grande
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – For a second consecutive day, Mexican police in riot gear removed Venezuelan migrants from a makeshift camp near the Rio Grande. Monday’s action took place at a park in the Bella Vista neighborhood where some 100 Venezuelans ousted Sunday from a tent camp along the Rio Grande moved to, rather than go to shelters.
Armed men break into Juarez shelter, try to abduct migrants
JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Juarez shelters remain on alert after a group of armed men broke down the door of a church early Thursday and tried to abduct asylum-seekers sheltered there. The assailants – believed to be members of a gang or a migrant smuggling organization – entered...
‘Expect the lights to stay on’: ERCOT predicting power grid reliability, watching for extreme conditions
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas utility leaders said they feel confident the state’s power grid will be able to withstand winter weather this year, but they are still keeping an eye on certain extreme conditions outlined in two new reports about power availability and reliability. In a press conference...
