Read full article on original website
Related
Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 1, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Thursday, December 1, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Thursday, December 1, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
weisradio.com
Cave Spring Police Officer, Others Jailed for Conspiring to Distribute Narcotics
A Cave Spring, Georgia police officer, Marvin James Armstrong, 35 from Summerville, was arrested this week after reports said he conspired with others for the purpose of selling and distributing Percocet, a schedule II narcotic . Terry Lee Wheeler, 52 of Rome, was also arrested this week for the same...
fox5atlanta.com
Ex-trooper accused in fatal crash now faces new investigation as Buchanan mayor
BUCHANAN, Ga. - The city of Buchanan in Haralson County hired an outside investigator to look into some recent disturbing behavior by the town’s mayor. The incidents involve Mayor A.J. Scott’s actions at a Bremen bar and a second encounter with police late one night in a park behind the Buchanan City Hall.
weisradio.com
Trion Man Indicted on Charges of Child Molestation
A 34-year-old Trion, Georgia man has been indicted on charges of child molestation by the Chattooga County Grand Jury. Randall Duane Craig, Jr. will be facing those charges in Chattooga County Superior Court. Craig was arrested in June of this year on charges that he molested a ten-year-old child at...
allongeorgia.com
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
weisradio.com
Alabama Sheriff Conference Hosted By Cherokee County
Earlier this month, Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Chief Deputy Josh Summerford, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office hosted Alabama Sheriff’s Foundation Education Conference at Chestnut Bay Resort in Leesburg. Sheriff Shaver welcomed Sheriff’s and members of their staff from 29 counties across Alabama. Sheriff Shaver serves on the Alabama Sheriff’s Association’s Executive Committee and is the District Four Director.
WAFF
Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday
BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
Boaz man, woman killed in three-vehicle crash
The names of two people killed in a crash in Boaz on Tuesday night have been released.
Missing man found safe: Southside PD
UPDATE: Investigators located Charles Lindsley safe in Attalla Wednesday afternoon. Original: Southside Police searching for missing man SOUTHSIDE, Ala. (WIAT) — Southside Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing man. According to SPD, Charles Lindsley III, 65, has been missing since 7:30 a.m. He was supposed to return home from […]
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 11/21/2022 to 11/27/2022 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 797 calls for service. There were 81 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 61 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were four felony arrests. There were 30 misdemeanor arrests. There were 18 traffic accidents, 161 traffic stops, and 50 traffic citations. 15 warrants were served. There were two animals picked up and zero animal related citations issued.
Reward offered in shooting death of 71-year-old man found slain in home on Thanksgiving
An investigation is underway after a 71-year-old man was found shot to death Thanksgiving Day inside his Talladega home. Talladega police were dispatched at 12:39 p.m. Thursday to the 1500 block of Shocco Road on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found James Edward Wade unresponsive...
wrganews.com
FCPD Reports on Fatal Wreck in Silver Creek
The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The crash is still under investigation at this time.
fox5atlanta.com
Hoax calls regarding gunmen on campuses put several Georgia schools on lockdown
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Law enforcement in several Georgia cities responded to false threats of violence on school campuses. Two of those hoaxes impacted metro Atlanta Schools. A large law enforcement presence converged at Cartersville High School on Wednesday in response to a threat that’s suspected to be part of a chain of hoax threats across Georgia.
Transit Alert Regarding Altamont Road in Anniston
Anniston, AL – The city of Anniston’s Public Relations Officer, Jackson Hodges, rebased a third notice about an attempt to pave Altamont Road. Residents should be aware that paving crews will be out on Altamont Road this Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. This is notice that all vehicles should be removed from the road in order for the paving to take place. This notice is being issued because this is the 3rd attempt to pave this road. In the past, vehicles have not been moved, subsequently the road was not paved. For questions or more information, please contact the City of Anniston Public Works Department at 256-231-7742.
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
Arrest made after 2 shoe sellers robbed at same location in Cobb County
ACWORTH, Ga. — The Acworth Police Department has arrested two juveniles in connection with recent robberies that occurred at a Cobb County library. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police on Thursday, the victim met up with the online buyer at the North...
Rome officials install new traffic cameras, warning period for drivers begins
ROME, Ga. — The Rome Police Department began a thirty-day warning period Monday to help drivers adjust to the new traffic cameras in school zones. Officials said that new traffic cameras were installed at the school zone for Main Elementary on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd to ensure pedestrians’ safety.
weisradio.com
Arrest Files For Tuesday, November 22nd
Katlyn Cantrell, 21 of Rome, GA was arrested on November 21st at 11:42 PM, and then released November 22nd at 12:50 AM. No charges were listed by the Centre Police Department. Lawrence Moline, 41 of Cedar Bluff was arrested November 21st at 7:57 PM, charged with theft of property 4th degree, and public intoxication by the Centre Police Department.
Comments / 0