Browns’ David Njoku made a sensational one-handed TD grab to force OT and NFL fans were in awe

Tight ends usually don’t make catches like the one David Njoku just made.

In Week 12’s matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cleveland Browns, Njoku made one of the best plays of the NFL season look ridiculously easy. With 37 seconds left in the forth quarter, the Browns were down 17-10 to the Buccaneers but knocking on the door at the 12-yard line. On fourth and 10, Jacoby Brissett fired a laser into the end zone for Njoku, who reached out with a full extension to bring it down one-handed.

The stunning touchdown tied the game for the Browns as Cleveland was able to force overtime with the Buccaneers 17-17 thanks to Njoku’s incredible catch.

The alternate angles of the play really show just how much extension Njoku needed to get to bring down the ball with his six-foot-four frame.

And Njoku’s a tight end too! What great presence to get up there and bring down a game-tying touchdown in the clutch like that. NFL fans were in awe of Njoku’s stellar touchdown catch for the Browns.