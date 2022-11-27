LOS ANGELES – Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man over the weekend in Southern California, a brawl that he said Monday was self-defense. TMZ originally posted video of the altercation that unfolded late Saturday in Inglewood after Owens — best known for his years with the San Francisco 49ers before he enjoyed productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles — went shopping at a CVS Pharmacy.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO