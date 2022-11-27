ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Retired NFL great Terrell Owens punches man in CVS parking lot near Los Angeles, reports say

LOS ANGELES – Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens punched a man over the weekend in Southern California, a brawl that he said Monday was self-defense. TMZ originally posted video of the altercation that unfolded late Saturday in Inglewood after Owens — best known for his years with the San Francisco 49ers before he enjoyed productive seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles — went shopping at a CVS Pharmacy.
