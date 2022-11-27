Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW PROMOTION FORMING WITH ALDIS, JAMES AND THOMPSON
Conrad Thompson is teaming up with Nick Aldis and Mickie James to create Oceania Pro Wrestling, based on the Starrcast format. The first event will be targeted for late 2023 in Australia over four days featuring a mix of wrestling matches and a comic-con type event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUESTS FOR TOMORROW'S BUMP ARE....
Legado Del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett will be on tomorrow's episode of The Bump.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum:. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite - Match 3 in Best of 7 Series. *AEW Champion MJF to comment on his title win. *ROH Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood vs. Bryan...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *Katana Chance & Kayden Carter & Nikkita Lyons vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose & Toxic Attraction. *Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez. *Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James. *WWE NXT Deadline Iron Survivor Challenge competitors announced. *The fallout of...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Kevin Patrick and Byron Saxton. Zoey says after getting rid of some dead weight, I have been tearing through the NXT Roster. Tonight, I will show the person across the ring from me that I am unstoppable. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Zoey Stark. They lock...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK NEWS AND NOTES
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM INDIANAPOLIS
AEW All-Atlantic Champ Orange Cassidy defeated QT Marshall in a Lumberjack Match. There was a huge brawl after. The House of Black attacked and stood tall. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. Darby Allin beat Cole Karter.
Pro Wrestling Insider
RETURNING TO WWE WILL BE...
Former Impact Wrestling Champion Eric Young, 42, is returning to World Wrestling Entertainment, PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple sources. Young's final Impact Wrestling TV appearance, a vignette filmed in secret in Nashville where he was literally stabbed to death by Deaner, aired on tonight's episode of Impact on AXS TV. The idea appears to be that Deaner has ascended to become the new leader of Young's group, Violent by Design, which will continue with Alan Angels and Big Kon as the primary members:
Pro Wrestling Insider
RHEA TO TAKE ON SHEAMUS, WWE EXEC TO SPEAK TOMORROW, THIS WEEK'S THE BUMP AND MORE
Legado del Fantasma, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio and Wade Barrett: WWE's The Bump, Nov. 30, 2022.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BOOKER T RETURNS TO THE RING, TRIPLE H PAYS PROPS AND MORE
Shayna Baszler opens her Warhammer 40,000: Darktide surprise package!. Booker T stepping back into the ring at reality of wrestling Christmas Chaos.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE IS BETTER UNDER HHH, ANOTHER WAY PUNK HAS TONY KHAN, ALDIS’ FUTURE AND MORE
You can send us questions for the PWInsider.com Q and A at pwinsider@gmail.com. So you've commented on how much better WWE is since Triple H took over. And I agree. But the irony is, I can see it's better, yet when I try to explain to a lapsed fan, I can't quite quantify it. Thought perhaps you can articulate some of the changes that excite you? Again I see it's "different," but stating what's different, tad hard.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NXT DEADLINE LINEUP, NEXT WEEK'S NXT MATCHES, NEW STAR COMING IN TO THE COMPANY
Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Wild Card Match: Andre Chase versus Axiom versus Von Wagner. Women's Iron Survivor Wild Card Match: Wendy Choo versus Fallon Henley versus Indi Hartwell. NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly will perform their version of " A Christmas Story" Tony D'Angelo will make his in-ring return.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW FUSION ON PRO WRESTLING TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of MLW Fusion: Super Series on Pro Wrestling TV:. *MLW Champion Hammerstone vs. Bandido. *MLW Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie. For more, visit www.MLW.com.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP 5 WORST ROYAL RUMBLE WINNERS IN HISTORY
With the recent news that WWE Day 1 2023 has been canceled, the next major event on the main roster's calendar is the Royal Rumble event on January 28th at the Alamodome in San Antonio. The best sports betting apps in Canada often accept bets on WWE, and the...
Pro Wrestling Insider
11/30 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
MJF's Reign of Terror Has Just Begun | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. Who Made Their Return in Indy & Confronted Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. The Elite Climb Back Into the Series With a Huge Win! | AEW Dynamite, 11/30/22. Bryan Danielson & Dax Harwood Put on a Wrestling...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MATCH THREE OF THE BEST OF 7, HARDY ANGLE FROM DARK AND MORE
MAKAI?Fighting scene from 71th MAKAI/?71??????????????. The Elite & Death Triangle Reach Match 3 + MJF Returns | AEW Control Center: Indianapolis, 11/30/22.
Pro Wrestling Insider
ELIMINATION CHAMBER PRE-SALE CODE AND MORE WWE NEWS
AUSTIN IDOL - FULL EPISODE.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW IMPACT WRESTLING SIGNING
Jay Vidal announced on Outsports podcast LGBT in the ring that he has signed a multi-year contract with Impact Wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LVL UP SPOILERS FOR 12/2
Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo (with Tony D'Angelo) defeated Tavion Heights. Tony is no longer on crutches. Thea Hail (with Duke Hudson and Andre Chase) defeated Sol Ruca.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN AUDIENCE DOWN ON BLACK FRIDAY
The 11/25 Friday Night Smackdown on FOX garnered 2,166,000 overnight viewers and 0.54 in the 18-49 That was down from last week's show, which saw the series bring in 2,232,000 overnight viewers and 0.56 in the 18-49 demo. Date Audience Number. 11/25/22 2,166,000. 11/18/22 2,232,000. 11/11/22 2,264,000. 11/4/22 2,138,000. 10/28/22...
