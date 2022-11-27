Read full article on original website
Decommissioned USS Yorktown makes final journey to Texas
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s...
DPS: Pharr trucker was hauling 45 pounds of cocaine
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — More than 45 pounds of cocaine were seized by the Texas Department of Public Safety during a routine commercial motor vehicle safety inspection this past weekend. Pablo Garcia-Trujillo, 27, of Pharr, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and was transported to...
Power outage at plant causes boil water notice for entire city of Houston
HOUSTON (KXAN) — A power outage at a water purification plant caused the City of Houston to issue a boil water notice throughout the entire city Sunday night. The notice was lifted on Tuesday morning. The city said Sunday the water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch,...
Houston’s boil water notice lifted after 50-plus hours
HOUSTON (KIAH) — The City of Houston has lifted its boil water notice after 50-plus hours after a power failure at a water purification plant on Sunday night. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that water quality testing submitted by the city met all regulatory standards and is now safe for Houston residents to drink without boiling water.
Coast Guard searching for missing boater near Galveston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a man who didn’t return after renting a boat near Galveston on Sunday night. The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 51-year-old white man last seen in a 22-foot center console with a blue bimini top. It is unknown if the man is wearing a life jacket.
Police: Texas man strangles woman after she receives friend’s call
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man is accused of strangling a woman after getting a call from friend, police allege. Juan Rodriguez, 27, was arrested at 2:10 p.m. Nov. 25 at the 2200 block of Expressway 77 in Brownsville, on charges of aggravated assault family violence by strangulation and interfere with emergency call, Brownsville Police Department stated.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says she is going to Biden’s state dinner
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced that she will be heading to Washington D.C. for Thursday’s state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House. Hidalgo will be representing Harris County and the Houston area at the dinner. This will be her second...
