Kanabec County, MN

fox9.com

Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

'Ghost guns' used in Brooklyn Park teen shooting, police say

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police believe 'ghost guns' were used in the fatal shooting of a teen outside an apartment complex in November. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley provided an update Thursday on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old Syoka Siko dead and another teenager injured on Friday, Nov. 18, after emergency services found two teens with apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the exit ramp of Interstate 94 at 57th Avenue North.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Man convicted in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been found guilty. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts on Tuesday in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, who is a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. A court official says deliberations lasted only about an hour.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police

(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault

Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
KANABEC COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota

(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
COLD SPRING, MN
kvsc.org

41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County

A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth

Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
PLYMOUTH, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud

Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash

UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
CARLTON COUNTY, MN

