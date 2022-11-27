Read full article on original website
Related
fox9.com
Dad saves 4 children taken in vehicle by chasing them in stolen car left by suspect
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle with four children inside on Wednesday was chased down by the children's father, who hopped in a stolen vehicle the suspect abandoned at the scene in Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) said the suspect arrived near the...
Couple critically injured in Kanabec County home attack identified
A fundraiser has been launched for a Kanabec County couple after an attack in their home left them in critical condition. Deputies with the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. At the scene, deputies found husband and wife Jeff and Becky Ponto in critical condition.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park police update on teen shooting, homicide investigation
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - At 1 p.m., police will give an update on the case. Watch live in the player above. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley is providing an update on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy killed, and another injured at a Brooklyn Park apartment complex last month.
fox9.com
Community rallies around Kanabec County couple hospitalized after brutal attack
Jeff and Becky Ponto were at their rural Ogilvie home when an intruder broke in and assaulted them with a mallet around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday. The couple remains in critical condition at the hospital.
fox9.com
'Ghost guns' used in Brooklyn Park teen shooting, police say
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police believe 'ghost guns' were used in the fatal shooting of a teen outside an apartment complex in November. Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley provided an update Thursday on the status of the investigation into a shooting that left a 17-year-old Syoka Siko dead and another teenager injured on Friday, Nov. 18, after emergency services found two teens with apparent gunshot wounds in a vehicle on the exit ramp of Interstate 94 at 57th Avenue North.
fox9.com
Man convicted in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been found guilty. Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts on Tuesday in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, who is a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. A court official says deliberations lasted only about an hour.
fox9.com
Woman charged in Minneapolis fatal shooting arrested in Texas: Police
(FOX 9) - Authorities say a Minnesota woman wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Minneapolis in March was taken into custody by Texas police on Monday. Erica Shameka Roberts, 36, was picked up in Longview, Texas, for a second-degree murder warrant out of Hennepin County in connection to the death of Tanasha Austin.
3 at trauma centers in critical condition after rural MN attack
Two victims and their alleged attacker are all in critical condition following a pre-dawn assault in east-central Minnesota. According to the Kanabec County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 a.m. Sunday and found two adults who were in critical condition from "injuries of an attack."
Victims, Attacker Critically Injured in Rural Minnesota Assault
Ogilvie, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Kanabec County are investigating a reported assault that left three people with critical injuries. A news release from the Kanabec County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the assault at a residence in rural Ogilvie around 4:40 Sunday morning. Officials say two adults who live at the residence were taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to trauma centers in the Twin Cities in critical condition.
voiceofalexandria.com
Three are injured in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Last week, the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center received a call regarding a two-vehicle crash with injuries in Wakefield Township, southwest of Cold Spring. According to the report, Kelly Breuchel, 45, of Cold Spring, was driving a Chevy Traverse southbound on Stearns County Highway 49, while Virginia Sharples,...
kvsc.org
41-Year-Old Man Died in Sunday Night Crash in Sherburne County
A man was killed in a car crash southwest of Deulm Sunday evening. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Department says at approximately 7:15 p.m. 41-year-old James R. Neumann was traveling east on 17th Street when his vehicle approached the T intersection of 110th Avenue. Neumann’s vehicle went through the intersection, left the road and crashed into a ditch.
23-year-old woman critical after shooting in Plymouth
Gunfire Friday evening at a home in Plymouth resulted in a 23-year-old woman being hospitalized in critical condition. According to Plymouth police, the shooting was reported on the 14300 block of 40th Place N. around 7:20 p.m., with police arriving at the residence to find the 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was treated by first responders and then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Tools Stolen in Waite Park; Vehicle Stolen in St. Cloud
Waite Park Police is reporting a burglary from a garage on the 500 block of 3rd Street South where two tool boxes were taken along with various tools. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers says one of them is described as a dark gray Mastercraft tool box with oil wrenches, metric and standard wrenches, gear puller, a hack saw, a torque wrench and standard sockets. The other tool box is a red Craftsman that includes an air chisel and wrench.
U of M researcher who dreamed of becoming doctor ID'd as victim in fatal crash
A University of Minnesota microbiology researcher has been identified by family as the victim of a fatal crash in Minneapolis earlier this month. Ebony Miller, 24, was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Marcy-Holmes neighborhood while she was heading to home from her second job at M Health Fairview at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 18.
northernnewsnow.com
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
fox9.com
Sisters jumpstart investigation into disappearance of St. Paul man 53 years ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - This year William "Bill" Campbell Underhill would have turned 74 years old. But his younger sister Mary hasn’t seen him since he was 20 years old, because the then-University of Minnesota student vanished on Mar. 13, 1969. "I think of him all the...
fox9.com
Planned robbery sees three shot, crime scene spanning multiple blocks: charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis man will face charges for his alleged involvement in a planned robbery and shooting that left two people dead across a two-block crime scene on Lake Street. According to police, on April 12, 2021, officers responded to the scenes of two homicides and a...
fox9.com
200 cars towed during Minneapolis snow emergency
During the first snow emergency of the season in Minneapolis, about 200 vehicles were towed Tuesday night. The snow emergency continues Wednesday and Thursday.
'My entire world collapsed': Family remembers University of Minnesota researcher killed in car crash
MINNEAPOLIS — "What an incredible life story. At age 24, she has accomplished so much," said Kermit Miller, speaking about his daughter, Ebony, from their home in the Bahamas. "I was so proud of her," he said. "We come from a small island nation and she had to overcome...
fox9.com
Fentanyl exposures in children spike, public health official sounds alarm: 'Lock up your drugs'
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As the opioid epidemic continues to hit the country hard, public health experts are raising the alarm about a disturbing trend in emergency rooms: increasingly, the victims are small children under the age of 12. Jon Cole has been the medical director at the Minnesota System...
Comments / 0