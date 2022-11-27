ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make WR move amid Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit

The Dallas Cowboys are among the most likely landing spots for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., even after his airplane debacle this past weekend. While that incident didn’t diminish the Cowboys’ interest in Beckham Jr., the organization made an eye-opening roster move at the wide receiver position on Wednesday. Per Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys have activated the 21-day practice window for WR James Washington to return from IR.
WASHINGTON STATE
ClutchPoints

Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned

The Buffalo Bills will in fact be without star pass-rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games. The veteran was placed on the IR Thursday, but there is optimism he’ll play again before the regular season concludes. Via Alaina Getzenberg: “The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least […] The post Von Miller gets shocking injury update that will leave Bills fans concerned appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Dabo Swinney’s fiery response to question about staff changes after South Carolina loss

The Clemson Tigers are coming off a 31-30 home loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks last Saturday, which did not just deflate their chances of making the College Football Playoff but also put Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney under increased scrutiny. When asked recently about whether it’s time for changes in the coaching staff […] The post Dabo Swinney’s fiery response to question about staff changes after South Carolina loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will likely be without running back Damien Harris against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night. However, another key offensive player dealing with an injury will suit up. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers will play against the Bills amid a shoulder injury. Meyers has been limited at practice this week after suffering the […] The post Mac Jones, Patriots receive good news ahead of big matchup vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns

The San Francisco 49ers have a crucial matchup on the docket against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13, and they received some encouraging news at the running back position ahead of the clash. Christian McCaffrey told reporters on Thursday that he “dodged a bullet” in regard to his recent injury and that he’s expecting to […] The post 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey reveals status for Week 13 vs. Dolphins amid injury concerns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

LSU football’s Jayden Daniels gets huge injury update before SEC Championship vs. Georgia

LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels’ status for the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs has had Tigers fans holding their collective breaths. Well, they can exhale after LSU head coach Brian Kelly’s injury update on Thursday. Kelly told the media that Daniels practiced this week and will play on Saturday, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are once again leading the pack in the AFC this season with a 9-2 record, and a big reason for that is because of their star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has become the best quarterback in the NFL over the past few seasons, and with him leading the way, the Chiefs […] The post Patrick Mahomes reveals wild story explaining how he got drafted by the Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to make his debut for the franchise in Week 13 against the Houston Texans, having been cleared to return to action after serving his 11-game suspension. Watson will return to the Browns to face his former team on Sunday in Week 13. Ahead of the matchup, Watson spoke […] The post Deshaun Watson breaks silence ahead of Browns debut in Week 13 vs. Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson gets encouraging update after injury scare at Ravens’ practice

Baltimore Ravens fans were sent into panic mode after it was reported that Lamar Jackson exited Wednesday’s practice early after picking up a quad injury. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem like it’s going to be a huge issue for the Ravens. During Thursday’s practice session, Jackson was a limited participant after missing the earlier portion of the session. He showed up later and was working on the field, according to Luke Jones of WNST.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
209K+
Followers
123K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy