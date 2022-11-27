ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
livingetc.com

How can you divide a room with furniture? 8 layout tricks that will make a living room cozier

There are several ways you can divide a room with furniture but, first of all, it's worth investigating why you would want to. Whether you live in a sprawling home or in a one-bedroom apartment, you can't always construct a wall to add the structure some spaces need. Without this structure, open-concept spaces, or even just rooms on the larger side, can feel out of proportion, plus it gives you the opportunity to introduce different spaces for different tasks, or just to create a different atmosphere for certain areas within the same room.
theartofdesignmagazine.com

Making Interiors smell as good as they look

Have you ever entered a space and instantly felt at home, or quite the opposite, uncomfortable or anxious?. The reason why is not always an evidence, be it the colours, the lighting, the furniture or perish the thought… the SMELL! A badly aligned interior may have you longing for more or running for the door.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Air Purifiers for Large Rooms and Living Spaces

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Keeping our homes and living spaces clean is important, but the pollutants and germs we can’t see are just as important as the ones we can see. You might consider your home pretty neat, but anyone can still be exposed to pollutants that, when left unchecked, can potentially cause harm to your body, from smoke to odors and other airborne particles. That’s where the best air purifiers for large rooms can come in handy. Here’s what you need to...
outsidetheboxmom.com

How To Keep Your Car Interior Spotless

Cleaning your car’s interior might seem like a task that is daunting. There are so many nooks and crannies that seem to attract dirt and dust. In this blog post, we will provide you with a thorough guide on how to clean every part of your car’s interior. We will discuss the best methods for cleaning fabric, vinyl, and leather seats, as well as carpets, floor mats, and headliners. We will also provide tips on how to remove odors from your car’s interior. Let’s get started!
MotorBiscuit

2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring

Which version of the Honda CR-V's final trim level is the better buy? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
yankodesign.com

This all-white minimalist cabin is the flexible and functional tiny home on wheels you need

Tiny home builder Base Cabin collaborated with Matt Goodman Architecture Office to create this super minimalistic tiny home on wheels inspired by the simplicity of livestock sheds. The clean and simple home was designed to beautifully merge with farms, vineyards, or even the Australian bush. The aim was to ensure that the residents feel one with the surroundings and that there is no sense of separation between the home and the landscape,
MotorBiscuit

Do Electric Cars Have Exhaust Pipes?

In internal combustion engines, exhaust systems play a vital role. But do electric cars have them? Read on to find out. The post Do Electric Cars Have Exhaust Pipes? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

